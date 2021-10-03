13th Floor Chicago and Old Joliet Haunted Prison Review – A Terrifying Halloween You Won’t Easily Forget!

13th Floor Chicago and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted Houses both opened to the public on Friday, September 24, from 7:30 pm to 11 pm. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison opened Saturday, September 25, from 7 pm to 11 pm.



The 13th Floor Haunted House

This weekend was highly anticipated, as it marked the 2021 opening season for the brand-new location of 13th Floor Chicago haunted house in Schiller Park, and the all-new haunted house The Old Joliet Haunted Prison in Joliet. Both attractions have returned for a terrifying 8th season!



The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

The new location also includes two new haunted attractions, Bad Blood and The Spirit of Halloween, in one setting at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park. The new spot also features a carnival-like midway of games, photo opportunities, food, and beverages, just down the street from the Rosemont entertainment district.

Part of the Joliet Haunted Prison Experience

The brand new Old Joliet Haunted Prison is guaranteed to give you pure Halloween frights, as it’s Chicagoland’s first and only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet, having been closed since 2002. Now, the grounds and interior of the prison are transformed into a breathtaking haunted house with two attractions, The Forsaken and Ghost Chamber, all for the price of one ticket!

The Bad Blood Haunted Attraction

General admission ticket prices start at $19.99 at each location. Purchase tickets in advance online at the websites for The 13th Floor Chicago and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison.

*Photos curtesy of 13thfloorchicago.com and haunted prison.com