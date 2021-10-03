Halloween Cocktail Recipes – Make this a Festive Season

Halloween has become so much more than one scary night or simply trick-or-treating. It has become a month long event with scares, vacations and of course food and drink. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorites for the month October to help celebrate this scary holiday.

NEFT Vodka has put together some wonderful Halloween cocktail recipes that are made to perfection with their award-winning, super-premium Austrian craft sipping vodka with Russian heritage. NEFT is packaged in a container, making it a very adult like trick or treat that you will love to open up. The container is as unique as its taste: a portable and unbreakable barrel that closely resembles a small oil drum, which conveniently keeps NEFT cold for hours. The purity of NEFT’s two clean ingredients – pristine, oxygen-rich spring water from the Austrian Alps and only four, gluten-free, non-GMO ancient rye grains farmed in lower Saxony – means minimal impurities, which is reflected in the need for only one distillation. The result is a creaminess on the tongue, a rounded earthiness, and a slightly smooth finish so good you’ll want to sip it neat.

NEFT is available at: NEFT Vodka

Pumpkin Spiked White Russian Recipe

Ingredients:

1.75 oz NEFT ultra premium vodka

.75 coffee liqueur

.75 pumpkin spiced cream

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a mason jar and stir lightly. Garnish with pumpkin spiced biscotti and dash of cinnamon.

In October, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum , the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will offer a variety of cocktail specials and weekly live music as well as Halloween festivities. The full roster of October programs in The Underground follows.

Live Entertainment in The Underground Speakeasy

Date:Friday, Oct. 1: Red Penny Arcade

Saturday, Oct. 2: Colte Julian

Friday, Oct. 8: The Volsteads

Saturday, Oct. 9: Amanda King

Friday, Oct. 15: The Volsteads

Saturday, Oct. 16: The Gatsby Gang

Friday, Oct. 22: Red Penny Arcade

Saturday, Oct. 23: Colte Julian

Friday, Oct. 29: Amanda King

Saturday, Oct. 30: The Gatsby Gang

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: Free

Description: Revel in the sounds of the Jazz Age once more with music in The Underground speakeasy. Featuring a rotating roster of talented performing artists presented in an atmosphere surrounded by Prohibition-era artifacts, The Underground offers an immersive 1920s-inspired experience like none other.

Red Penny Arcade is a dynamic musical quartet, which delivers a huge range of popular music from every imaginable era and genre, set in a 1920-40s style.

is a dynamic musical quartet, which delivers a huge range of popular music from every imaginable era and genre, set in a 1920-40s style. Colte Julian captivates the audience with his dynamic performances on the piano along with unique renditions of classics.

captivates the audience with his dynamic performances on the piano along with unique renditions of classics. The Volsteads , a trio, brings to life sounds of acoustic Depression-era blues.

, a trio, brings to life sounds of acoustic Depression-era blues. Amanda King combines the best of the jazz and cabaret worlds by applying her creative interpretation of the words, the music and the swing.

combines the best of the jazz and cabaret worlds by applying her creative interpretation of the words, the music and the swing. The Gatsby Gang captures the audience with jazz music from the roaring 1920s-50s.

(Photo Courtesy of The Mob Museum)

National Vodka Day – Eastside Cocktail

Date: Available for a limited time from Oct. 4 to 10

Time: Monday through Wednesday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Cost: $12

Description: Celebrate National Vodka Day with an Eastside Cocktail made with vodka, cucumber, mint and lime. The Eastside is refreshing after a long day running a bootlegging racket or simply enjoying the Las Vegas sites.

The Whiskey Club: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Series

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: $75 per person. Must be 21 years or older to participate.

Description: The Underground invites guests to join WhistlePig’s head of brand education Blaine Adams, a self-appointed WhistlePig Cocktail Czar who began his career in a small Midwest dive bar before moving to Los Angeles to run multiple bar programs. Featuring four ryes from the renowned WhistlePig portfolio produced entirely on a picturesque farm in Vermont, guests will discover the boldness and complexity of WhistlePig’s unforgettable spirits paired with delicious light bites.

To reserve tickets, please call (702) 229-2713 or email sales@themobmuseum.org .

WhistlePig Whisky Tasting Flight

Date:Through the month of October

Time:Available Monday through Wednesday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and

Thursday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: $35

Description:The Underground invites guests to experience four rye whiskeys from the renowned WhistlePig distillery. Visitors will taste the distinct characteristics of rye with these spirits produced entirely on a “grain to glass” farm in Vermont.

Halloween-Themed Cocktails

Date: Throughout the month of October.

Time: Monday through Wednesday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: $12 each

Description: Throughout October, guests can enjoy two distinctive Halloween-themed cocktails in The Underground.



Witch’s Brew is prepared with gin, Chartreuse, absinthe, citrus and basil. This concoction is certain to put you under its spell. The rest of your party will be green with envy.



A Murder of Crows is a spine-chilling take on a classic “Savoy Cocktail Book” concoction with whisky, citrus, amaro and grenadine.

Halloween in The Underground

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: Free entry with the secret password, “Heebie-Jeebies.”

Description: Calling all partygoers to get their dose of ‘trick or treat’ in The Underground speakeasy and distillery. Get into the Halloween spirit by donning your best 1920s look for the costume contest while sipping on a variety of spooky-themed cocktails with live jazz music setting the scene. Festivities to include live music by The Gatsby Gang at 8 p.m., $12 Halloween-themed drink specials throughout the night and a costume contest with prizes at 9 p.m.

Fall Giggle Water

Date: Throughout the month of October.

Time: Monday through Wednesday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: $14

Description: The Underground invites guests to savor its new Fall Giggle Water featuring ginger and chamomile-infused vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, simple syrup and champagne garnished with candied ginger.

Happy Hour in The Underground

Date: Sunday through Thursday

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Description: During happy hour, The Underground offers a $2 discount on all craft cocktails, draft beer and wine.

Spend $75 and Receive a Complimentary Bottle of The Mob Museum’s Signature Moonshine

Date: Throughout the month of October.

Time: Available Monday through Wednesday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon to midnight.

Location: The Underground speakeasy and distillery

Cost: $75

Description: Guests who spend $75 or more on food and drinks in The Underground will take home a free bottle of 50mL signature moonshine. Some savvy bootleggers were successful at making moonshine that pleased the palate. The Mob Museum’s house-distilled moonshine follows in this tradition, as authentic as it can safely get.

For more information, please call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.

