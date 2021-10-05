Eight Lounge Grand Opening November 4 at Resorts World Las Vegas

Eight Cigar Lounge, Las Vegas’s most-anticipated cigar and spirits lounge, is almost ready to start rolling.

Located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, the city’s newest resort experience, Eight was visualized by entrepreneurs Giuseppe Bravo and David Chesnoff, partner and celebrity attorney. The state-of-the-art cigar and spirits lounge will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, November 4, 2021 where guests will be treated to time-tested drinks, limited edition cigars and live music throughout the weekend.

Courtesy Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas

Open daily, Eight’s humidor — naturally divided into eight sections — features some of the world’s finest smokes, ranging in price from $18 for the novice, to $1,500 for the cigar collectors and aficionados. In addition to the classic claros available at all times, such as Drew Estate, Arturo Fuente and Ashton, Eight will include an ever-changing rotation of top-notch supreme stogies.

While the custom-built humidor and its innumerable different cigars sourced from around the world are the main attraction of Eight, the enveloping lounge operated by Clique Hospitality has been designed with painstaking detail with both masculine and feminine touches — all of which is complemented by an ultramodern air filtration system that keeps the air clean and fresh.

As aromas constantly flow, so too do Eight’s cocktails. Acting as “cigar sommeliers,” Eight’s mixologists are well-versed in the flavor profiles of premium tobaccos, giving them the innate ability to complement smokes with a spirit. The beverage program features multiple drinks exclusive to Eight, such as the Barrel Aged Boulevardier, but bartenders also pride themselves as being alcohol artists, producing impeccable classics, such as a Manhattan or Old Fashioned made from premium selection of whiskeys and bourbons, both of which harmoniously pair with top quality tobaccos.

An indoor/outdoor tobacco temple in the desert, Eight further adds character to the room via its unique locker membership-program, wherein guests can securely store their premium spirits and finest cigars at an optimal temperature and humidity for a fee. Future members will be in great company as the first member is NBA Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan and second, renowned American Country singer and five time recipient of Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan. An adjoining retail space allows guests to continue their experience, as lighters, cutters and humidors are available for purchase. The retail store also includes Eight’s most-lavish item: A $10,000 Elie Bleu humidor that comes with 25 limited-edition Fuente OpusX cigars, all of which measure seven inches by 50 ring gauge (less than 6,000 of the cigars were produced worldwide). The box, created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fuente Fuente OpusX, features green and wood accents. Leaving no mystery as to what’s inside, “Opus 25” and “Chateau” are broadcasted on the top and front.

“Like any of our complex and well-sourced cigars, we’ve perfectly blended our humidor, lounge and retail space to give customers a feeling of comfort, sophistication and vitality,” said managing partner and entrepreneur Giuseppe Bravo. “This is not your average cigar lounge. This is modern and special, but manages to still stay true to the tobacco.”

Courtesy Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas

ABOUT EIGHT

Located within Resorts World, Eight Lounge, a joint venture between Clique Hospitality and entrepreneur Giuseppe Bravo and celebrity attorney David Chesnoff, is a modern and vibrant environment with more than 150 premium cigars on hand in its custom-built humidor. Shedding stereotypes often associated with cigars, Eight is sophisticated, sexy, energetic and caters to all genders. In addition to its vast selection of smokes and limited edition cigars, Eight’s cocktail program is second-to-none, as bartenders carefully perfect time-honored and modernized cocktails to pair with guest’s tobacco of choice. With an integral attention to detail, Eight is adaptable and seamlessly transitions from a classic daytime cigar bar to a lively indoor/outdoor “cigar friendly” lounge in the evening.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA, Delray Beach, FL and Chicago, IL. Clique specializes in upscale, approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country’s most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, Red Rock Resorts and Resorts World Las Vegas, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design. For more information, visit https://cliquehospitality.com/ or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.