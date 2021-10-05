Preview: One Night Only- FREE Pop-Up Experience with Legent

Have plans this Thursday Night? Want to attend a unique experience? Join a one-night-only FREE pop-up sipping and food experience in Chicago on October 7th with famed local mixologist of Kumiko in the West Loop, Julia Momose.

Introducing a new way to experience bourbon cocktails, leading mixologist, Momose, will present three courses of craft bespoke drinks with Legent specific to guest’s particular taste preference for this unique spin on omakase, a Japanese style of service most popular in the US for sushi dining. It will be paired with light American fare with Japanese inspiration.

Those interested in attending will have the chance to enter to be randomly selected to take part in the unique sipping event. Click here to sign up.

Legent bourbon

INFORMATION ON LEGENT:

Legent is a first-of-its-kind super-premium bourbon that brings East and West together, melding Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending excellence.

It is a unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon and is aged in wine and sherry casks before being blended with more Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey with a bright, smooth, unexpectedly long finish.

Legent is a masterful collaboration between two celebrated whisk(e)y legends; expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon’s pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky.

Legent is a unique offering for both frequent bourbon drinkers and discerning sippers looking to try something new. The highly versatile bourbon is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a classic or new-age bourbon cocktail.

Photos by : ANTHONY TAHLIER. Courtesy of ARTICULATE