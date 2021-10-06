Gifts, Goodies, Golfers, and Guests – Doris Bergman’s 4th Annual ‘Gratitude Lounge’ at the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic

On Monday, October 4th, guest celebrities and VIPs gathered at an exclusive Toluca Lake golf course to enjoy a gorgeous day filled with sunshine and their favorite sport, along with an incredible array of luxury gifts. The 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic benefited The George Lopez Foundation and included Doris Bergman’s Fourth Annual “Gratitude Lounge.” This fabulous event was co-hosted by Casa De Campo Hotel Resort & Villas, Twisted Silver Jewelry, and Caribbean Living Magazine.

Guests were swinging on the golf course, then were able to swing by all the wonderful vendors, showcasing everything from athletic footwear, the finest in beauty and skincare, men’s and women’s California casual wear, cannabis topical & edible products, exotic Mexican chocolate, stunning jewelry collections, the latest in electronics, fragrant soy candles, organic tequila, delectable gourmet sweets and even a fantastic golf get-a-way to the Dominican Republic.

One of my favs is always Debra Mitchell and her wonderful line of Twisted Silver Jewelry. What makes her pieces so special, as well as beautiful, is that they are crafted from repurposed and upcycled materials. She featured amazing pendants made from stones that help with meditation – wow, we all need that after the past year and a half! So now you can be calm, collected, and ultra-fashionable, too!

For more formal jewelry, we know celebs and VIPS often wear diamonds galore. But sometimes, especially when travelling, they don’t feel safe taking their million-dollar bling. Enter Diamond Veneer – these rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings LOOK like diamonds, but you won’t have to worry about theft or loss, because they are economical – yet, no one will know it’s not the real thing – which might be home safe in their actual “safe” at home!

Speaking of fashion, Mperial Sportswear had oh-so-cool leggings and shorts available, and they make all kinds of other beautifully printed sportswear – totally unique and eye-catching. We’re sure you’ll get attention wherever you go.

Talking about “going places” – wow, the lucky celebs and VIP guests got a 3-day, 2 night stay at the Casa De Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

Of course, many times, even Hollywood stars just want to stay home and relax – and there were lots of great items to help with that.

Fragrant, luxurious, non-toxic, custom handmade candles from Milena LA will enhance the mood of any room in your house.

And if you want to enhance your mood, you can enjoy some cannabis products from The Syndicate – they have locations in various Los Angeles neighborhoods and other areas and even offer delivery. After all, it’s now legal in California.

Also in the Gratitude Lounge were soaps and skin care from Beauty Kitchen. This brand was born from the belief that the world deserves 100% natural skincare and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. Their mission is to provide an all-encompassing, luxurious at-home spa experience for the modern day glamour girl at an affordable price.

After some relaxation, you might want to go running or walking through the neighborhood. Be both comfy and fashionable with HYPO Footwear… a fresh new face to the sneaker world. Their mission: to bring comfort, style, and innovation to the competitor in all of us.

Did someone say decadent chocolate? Check out the family-owned business Chokolatta. The founders Andrea & Oscar created the perfect blend between two cultures by bringing their passions together. Andrea has a love of local Mexican ingredients and Oscar brings his love for Guatemalan coffee. Together, pre-Hispanic recipes and ancient Mayan culture contribute to this shop that offers a delicious way to escape the daily routine and take you on a journey with chocolate. YUMMY says it all – and for this event, they even had chocolate golf clubs!

These days, everyone has all kinds of electronics – and you know what that means! We need chargers for everything! Now you can charge all your items whether you’re at home or on the go… with the Ultimate Power Station from Naztech. Featuring a sophisticated wireless charger, a 5 USB charging hub and an ultra-compact portable battery, the Ultimate is the all-in-one charging solution you’ve been waiting for! Charge up to 6 power-hungry devices at the same time from a single AC wall outlet. With 50 watts of pure rapid charging power, the Ultimate is the perfect and practical solution for homes and offices with limited outlets and multiple devices that need high-speed charging.

Enjoying all the gifts as well as the golf and goodies was a cadre of celebrities. George Lopez was a delightful host to all, including Lu Parker, Adrian Gonzalez, Andy Vargas, Brian Krause, Cedric The Entertainer, Celine Pelofi, Christopher Judge, Derrex Brady, D.L. Hughley, Debbe Dunning, Dennis Haysbert, Dondre Whitfield, Dr. Jason Diamond, Galen Gering, Joe Mantegna, Joe Pesci, Kelly Sheehan, Kim Estes, Lizza Monet Morales, Lizzy Small, Mark Rolston, Michael Irby, Momo Rodriguez, Norman Nixon, Omarosa Newman, Oscar DeLaHoya, Pat Monahan, Patrika Darbo, Peter Mackenzie, Richard Karn, Robby Krieger, Roland Martin, Steven Michael Quezada, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tim Allen, Tom Ellis, William Wilson, Yancey Arias, Alysha DeValle, Jonathan Antin, Chris Spencer, and many others.

The mission of The George Lopez Foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

Other gifts and services were provided by:

Hypercel Corporation; Dulce Vida Organic Tequila; Raw Gear; Caribbean Living Magazine; Hint Water; The RDC Collective; Zirconmania; Popcornopolis; Actual Veggies; Simply Gum; Liquid Death; Essentia Water; La Flore Skincare; Kamshield; Doll Babee Cheesecakes; Chipz Happen; C20 Coconut Water; Earth Bands; Peatos Healthy Snacks; Swipz Wipes; Zevia; and The Ultimate DJ – Mr. Craig Scime. VIP Gift Bags were provided by Twisted Silver.

All photos courtesy of Doris Bergman.