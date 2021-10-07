“SALVAGE” Returns with a New Music Director and Live Run at The Hudson Theatre – Interview with Colin Linden

Having a dream is like running with scissors. A young musician is about to let go of his life’s goal so

that he can work a steady job to support his wife and their soon-to-be-born child. It’s a story of

ambition, disappointment, and ultimately a story of hope. One that musician Colin Linden knows

something about.



At age 11, Colin was inspired by Bluesman Howlin’ Wolf when he came to play in Toronto, where

Colin grew up. Since that time, it’s been his dream to be a musician. He was lucky enough to get the

emotional support he needed to succeed, first from his mom and later from his wife Janice. In

Salvage, it’s kind of like Destiny’s belief in Harley. As a guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and

music director, Colin has managed to achieve a successful career in the music business and has

realized his dream. He’s worked with T-Bone Burnett, Lucinda Williams, Leon Redbone, The Band,

Bob Dylan and more. He now lives in Nashville but is very much looking forward to the opening of

“Salvage” in Los Angeles on October 9 th . He talked about this local project with Splash:

Colin Linden on stage, (Photo: Theatre Planners)

Ester: How did you become involved with this production of Salvage in Los Angeles?



Colin: Tim Alderson, the writer, had approached my friend Buddy Miller who is a wonderful artist that

Tim has known for a long time. “Salvage” features the music of a great songwriter named Mark Heard

who was a good friend of both Buddy’s and Tim’s. But he wasn’t able to take it on as music director.

I’ve worked very closely with Buddy on a number of things, most extensively on the TV show

“Nashville,” so he asked me if it sounded like something that I’d be interested in doing. I had known

Mark Heard a little bit and loved his music, and I was really delighted to get the call to do it.

Sam O’Byrne and Natalie Llerena (Photo: Jenny Graham)

Ester: Have you worked with actors in live theater before, and what do you like most about the

process?



Colin: It’s been a long time since I’ve worked with actors in live theater. I’ve worked with actors a lot

in other capacities, like television on the series “Nashville,” and then continued to work with many of

these actors in their careers as musicians. It’s a world that I’m quite familiar with and I’ve been

involved with a number of projects for Film. When I was in my 20s and living in Toronto I had written

some music for theater, but this is kind of a new thing for me.



Ester: Were you able to rehearse in the theater, or did you adjust to working with the cast

through Zoom? What are some advantages and disadvantages of working that way?



Colin: It was great to have a little time to rehearse in person, I was here in Los Angeles with the

actors early on in September. Then, when I see the actors on Zoom we at least keep a little bit of the

chemistry that we had in person. You get used to working remotely just because you’re focused so

hard on the work, and then at some point it’s like it really doesn’t matter what medium you’re working

in because you’re all on the same page. As for advantages vs. disadvantages, I like FaceTime better

than Zoom for audio fidelity, but there are certain subtleties that you can only get when you’re sitting

in a room with someone. I can kind of understand the physical nature of how somebody sings and

plays and I can kind of say hey, you know what, maybe if you played the guitar 20% lighter we’d get a

different tone and your groove would be a little bit different. So, those are the kind of things that are

easier to identify when you’re one on one. But actually, it’s all been pretty seamless.

Leonard Earl Howze, Sam O’Byrne (Photo: Jenny Graham)





Ester: As a guitarist, songwriter, music director, and record producer, have you found any one

of those areas to be how you most enjoy expressing yourself? How do you spend most of

your working time in the music business?



Colin: Well, I love it all and I love being able to combine all those things together in any circumstance.

You know for me I love playing the guitar so much, it sort of drives everything for me. That’s ground

zero for me in terms of creativity and joy. Everything else for me started as a function of being able to

do that. I’ve been a full-time professional musician for 45 years and it’s a wonderful journey. Although

I love them all, when I get those projects where I can combine all of those things, that’s the most fun

for me. I’ve been missing being a performer lately but I’ll be starting to do a bit more of that now. My

wife designed my studio on our property in Nashville and it’s enabled me to stay pretty busy during

the pandemic. It’s allowed me to develop a lot of different things. Luckily, there have been a number

of album projects that have come through in the past years where I’m one of the players and primary

writers too. I’ve never been one of those guys who would go on the road for a long time so in the past

few years I’ve been producing albums, including my own and my side project for Blackie and the

Rodeo Kings. That has kept me the busiest lately.

Tim Alderson, Colin Linden, Damian D. Lewis (Photo: Theatre Planners)



Ester: You just released your new album bLOW. Is it b-low or Blow?



Colin: It’s blow, but this spelling comes from a drawing that that my nephew did when he was a little

kid. He drew an album cover for me even though the song didn’t exist at that time. I’m really delighted

with the way the album has turned out. This is the first album I’ve made which has come out on an

American-based label first, Highway 20 Records. It was released through Thirty Tigers, and that has

been a fantastic experience. Highway 20 is Lucinda Williams’ and Tom Overbys’ record label.

Ester: Do you see Salvage being made into a film? Would that be a project that you would

enjoy working on?



Colin: Oh, yeah. I don’t know what would have to be in place for that to happen, but if it did happen I

would be thrilled. Of course, I’d be honored to work on it.

Leonard Earl Howze, Sam O’Byrne Natalie Llerena, David Atkinson ( Photo: Jenny Graham)





Ester: Is there anything you’d like to say to the cast and Salvage team for their opening this week?



Colin: Yes. Just put everything you have into this music and remember that the music tells the story.

All you have to do is be honest with that story and you’ll deliver it beautifully.



SALVAGE opens at 8pm on Saturday, October 9th and runs 8pm on Friday and Saturdays, 3pm on Sundays

through November 14, 2021. The Hudson Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, 90038,

with ample street parking. No late seating. Everyone must present proof of FULL VACCINATION against

COVID-19 along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend (this info is not collected). Face masks

are required to be worn indoors at all times. Tickets are $35. Reservations and information

Photos are by Jenny Graham unless otherwise noted.