Global Gaming Expo back in Las Vegas

What better place than Las Vegas to showcase an industry that provides slot machines – and more slot machines – for the gaming industry. The Global Gaming Expo (G2E), a gambling industry trade show presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions returned to Las Vegas from October 4-8, 2021 in the Venetian Convention and Expo Center. There was a palatable feeling of optimism as members of the industry greeted each other and renewed acquaintances. Due to Covid concerns, attendance was about 13,000, down from the 27,000 figure in the past.

The Expo is dominated by slot machines and includes many related products and services. If you’re a casino visitor, you know that some casinos have softer chairs and nicer fragrances. The basic takeaway is that manufactures are doing everything to attract customers to the casinos. They are attempting to create environments in which the customer is entertained and therefore wants to stay longer. Translation – feed more money into the machines. We visited the booths of several slot machine manufacturers to learn more about their products.

Aristocrat Gaming manufactures the popular Buffalo slots. In 2022, they will be introducing the big fish game, a slot machine based on new technology. The game has no spinning reels and the customer wins by selecting the proper fish to put in a fisherman’s bucket. Of course a fishing music soundtrack accompanies the game.

Aristocrat will debut its Dune game based on the movie Dune on October 22, the same day the highly anticipated movie opens.

The game comes in Aristocrat’s Neptune cabinet, with the option of a single or double configuration. The double cabinet features an arched LED canopy showing images moving between the two units.

Everi Holdings features its Cashnado game. Winners see dollars caught in a tornado.Their well known fire and ice slots are being expanded with small modifications.

Many of Konami Gaming slots are Asian themed with titles such as Fortune Mint and Mystical Pearl. The company has developed cashless gaming systems which are especially popular on cruise ship casinos. Their cashless games are featured at the recently opened Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

Interest in cashless gaming has increased due to the Pandemic. Global Payments Gaming Services is marketing a virtual universal system. Their technology is cutting edge. Customers can deposit money through their VIP Mobility Apps and use these dollars to bet at casinos and even charge meals. The system is increasing in popularity.

IGT‘s booth hosted the largest gathering on the floor as it celebrated the 25th anniversary of its popular “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine. Hostess Vanna White was on hand to oversee a celebrity slot machine tournament to benefit local charities. Jonathan Bennett won first place resulting in a $10,000 donation in his name to the LBGTQ Center of Southern Nevada. Mark Shunock‘s charity Mondays Dark will receive $2500 in his name. Michelle Johnson designated The Children’s Cabinet to receive a donation of $1500 and Win-Win Entertainment will receive $1,000 as a result of Jeff Civillico‘s participation.

The Expo returns to Las Vegas from October 10-13, 2022. Look for additional new games and technological advances.

Article and photos by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis