Music Theater Works Presents Ragtime in-Person

Music Theater Works Presents Ragtime

Music Theater Works will present Ragtime at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from October 29, 2021 through November 7, 2021 being the third production of the 2021 Season.

About The Show

Music Theater Works brings this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical with its rich, award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens – the lyricist and composer duo behind Once on This Island and Seussical to its stage. Ragtime, based on the E. L. Doctorow, tells the unforgettable story of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a young, daring Harlem musician living during the early years of the 20th century. Showcasing the great struggle that accompanies the American Dream and featuring some of the most well-known figures of the time, Ragtime tells the tale of three different individuals who desire a brighter future but must unite to achieve their goals.

Production Details

Who:

Music Theater Works

What:

Ragtime

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Lynn Ahrens Book by Terrence McNally

Terrence McNally Music by Stephen Flaherty

Stephen Flaherty Directed by Stacey Flaster

Stacey Flaster Choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo

Ariel Etana Triunfo Music Directed and Conducted by Roger Bingaman

Cast Members:

Dan Gold (as Tateh)

Kelly Britt (as Mother)

Lydia Burke (as Sarah)

Brian Hupp (as Father)

Bob Sanders (as Grandfather & Judge)

Korey White (as Booker T. Washington)

Curtis Bannister (as Coalhouse Walker Jr.)

Ryan Dooley (as Mother’s Younger Brother)

Creative Team:

Ragtime – Official Table Read – 2021 Season – September 20, 2021

Dramaturg (Nathan Lamp)

Tech Director (Will Hughes)

Dialect Coach (Kathy Logelin)

Props Designer (Ellen Markus)

Set Designer (Sotirios Livaditis)

Production Manager (Bob Silton)

Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

Fight Choreographer (Nick Sandys)

Stage Manager (Sean Michael Mohler)

Costume Designer (Rachel Sypniewski)

Assistant Stage Manager (Parker Bailey)

Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Alice Salazar)

Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Charlene Sellers)

When:

Group Performance: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 1:00 PM Press Performance: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Where:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $41 to $108 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: MusicTheaterWorks.com/Ragtime

Run Time:

The approximate run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

Health Safety:

ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.

Please visit here for more information.

Ragtime – 2021 Season – Creative Team

Cast Biographies

CURTIS BANNISTER (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) appeared with Music Theater Works in RICHARD RODGERS’ GREATEST HITS and LEGENDS OF THE 50S AND 60S: GREATEST HITS. Formerly a season guest-star on NBC’s CHICAGO FIRE as Reimers, Mr. Bannister recently joined the second season of the new Apple TV+ program, DICKINSON, as Marquis.

KELLY BRITT (Mother) appeared with Music Theater Works in INTO THE WOODS (Cinderella), DIE FLEDERMAUS (Adele) and LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU: JULE STYNE’S GREATEST HITS, as well as in the ensembles of MAME and MY FAIR LADY.

DAN GOLD (Tateh) is excited to return to Music Theater Works, where he was last seen as Bill Austin in MAMMA MIA! Other Music Theater Works credits include MAME, SOUTH PACIFIC, GUYS AND DOLLS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and DAMN YANKEES. Additionally, Dan performs with THE FOUR C NOTES: A TRIBUTE TO FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS.

LYDIA BURKE (Sarah) returns to Music Theatre Works, where she appeared in LEGENDS OF THE 50S AND 60S: GREATEST HITS, RICHARD RODGERS’ GREATEST HITS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.

BRIAN HUPP (Father) is making his Music Theater Works debut. At home in both opera and music theater, he has worked with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Des Moines Metro Opera, Opera on the James, Indianapolis Opera, Utah Festival Opera, Opera Columbus, St. Petersburg Opera, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, Citadel Theatre, Short North Stage, Weathervane Playhouse, Renaissance Performing Arts, Metropolis Performing Arts Center, and others.

LAURA SPORTIELLO (Evelyn Nesbit) returns to Music Theater Works, where she was seen in MY FAIR LADY, GYPSY and GUYS AND DOLLS. Her credits include WONDER WOMAN, THE MUSICAL (Chicago Musical Theatre Festiva 2020/Underscore Theatre Company–Best Lead Performer award), SUNSET BOULEVARD (Porchlight Music Theatre), BROADWAY DATE NIGHT (The Beautiful City Project), NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1939 (Porchlight Music Theatre). GRAND HOTEL (Kokandy Productions), THE MOST HAPPY FELLA (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre), Maggie in A CHORUS LINE and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (Metropolis Performing Arts Center), SCAPIN(Citadel Theatre), Louise/Eve in RUTHLESS, Rebecca in IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS (Actors Theatre of Indiana), Sally Bowles in CABARET (Big Noise Theatre) and Sarah in GUYS AND DOLLS (BrightSide Theatre).

Ragtime – 2021 Season – Creative Team Member

RYAN DOOLEY (Younger Brother) returns to Music Theater Works, where he was seen in THE MERRY WIDOW. His credits include: Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in ASSASSINS (Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol), Thomas Jefferson in 1776 (Farmers Alley Theatre), Matt in THE FANTASTICKS, Sir Robin in MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT (Encore Musical Theatre Company), Clarence/Harry Bailey in IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY (Metropolis Performing Arts Center–BroadwayWorld.com award finalist, Best Actor in a Play: Non-Equity), Bert in MARY POPPINS (Stage 773), Newsies (Paramount Theatre), A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER and MEMPHIS (Porchlight Music Theatre), among others.

MICHELLE OWENS (Emma Goldman) returns to Music Theater Works, where she was Ali in MAMMA MIA! Other recent credits include SUNSET BOULEVARD (Porchlight Music Theatre), BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre), DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS, THE MUSIC MAN, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, SISTER ACT (Post Playhouse), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, ROCK OF AGES, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT (Summer Repertory Theatre), AVENUE Q (Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre), RAGTIME (University of Oklahoma) and THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (Pollard Theatre).

KORY WHITE (Booker T. Washington) returns to Music Theater Works where he was seen in SOUTH PACIFIC. Recent credits include SOMETHING ROTTEN, SPRING AWAKENING (Theatre Nebula), PLANTED (Rogue Elephant Productions), IF SCROOGE WAS A BROTHER (eta Creative Arts), LEGALLY BLONDE (Fremont Street Theatre Company), RAGTIME (St. James Theatre), JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Devonshire Playhouse), MAN OF LA MANCHA (The Company of Pittsburgh), RENT, LEGALLY BLONDE, and LES MISERABLES (Pittsburgh Musical Theatre).

HOGAN PORTER (The Little Boy) is making his Music Theater Works debut. Hogan’s professional debut was in 2019 in OLIVER! at the Marriott Theater and he was to have played Nigel in MATILDA at the Raue Center for the Arts, a production shut down by Covid-19. Hogan is 11 years old and has participated in many productions in his hometown of Oak Park with Ovation Academy for the Performing Arts, most recently as Shrek in SHREK JR.

OMI LICHTENSTEIN (The Little Girl), is making her Music Theater Works debut. She has previously played Willy Wonka in WILLY WONKA JR, Scar in DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR, and Monsieur Darque/Fish Man in DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Omi studies acting at The Performer’s School and calls Lake of the Woods Camp home away from home in the summer. When she is not onstage, you can find Omi on her skateboard, drawing, or with her golden retriever, Ferris Bueller.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIS (Henry Ford/Admiral Peary/Charles S. Whitman) began his association with the company as an intern almost a decade ago, back in the Light Opera Works days. He is a fixture on the Chicago area Theatre for Young Audiences and murder mystery dinner scenes. Christopher has also performed with Windy City Playhouse in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Theatre at the Center, BoHo Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, Pride Films and Plays, Metropolis Performing Arts Center, Steel Beam Theatre, Citadel Theatre Company, and Williams Street Repertory (where he is a company member.)

TRENTON BAKER (Willie Conklin) returns to Music Theater Works, where he appeared in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITH REALLY TRYING.

BOB SANDERS (Grandfather) appeared in Music Theater Works in ANYTHING GOES, INTO THE WOODS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. Other recent credits include THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Blank Theatre Company), THE EXPLORERS CLUB (Citadel Theatre Company), A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM (Metropolis Performing Arts Center), FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY (US/Shattered Globe Theatre), FUNNY GIRL and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (MadKap Productions).

Ragtime – 2021 Season – Principal Artwork

Creative Team Biographies

STACEY FLASTER (Stage Director) returns to Music Theater Works, where she directed CAROUSEL, CABARET AND THE SECRET GARDEN. She directed HAIR and RAGTIME (Broadway World Award, Best Director and Best Musical) for Big Noise Theatre, and directed and choreographed the Jeff Award winning production of A CLASS ACT for Porchlight Music Theatre. Flaster’s credits include GODSPELL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE WIZ, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Broadway World Award, Best Musical and Best Choreography), FOOTLOOSE, CATS (Jeff Nomination, Best Choreography) and A WONDERFUL LIFE for Theatre at the Center, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT and ROUTE 66 for Paramount Theatre and MARRIED ALIVE for Metropolis Performing Arts Center.

ROGER L. BINGAMAN (Conductor / Music Director) made his first appearance on the Music Theater Works podium in 1997, conducting THE MERRY WIDOW. Since then he has conducted many productions, including THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HOW TO SUCCEED, INTO THE WOODS, ANYTHING GOES, PETER PAN, GYPSY, CANDIDE, DIE FLEDERMAUS, MAME, MY FAIR LADY, SOUTH PACIFIC, CABARET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, H.M.S. PINAFORE, OLIVER!, CAMELOT, THE STUDENT PRINCE, BRIGADOON, HELLO, DOLLY!, CAROUSEL, and THE YEOMEN OF THE GUARD. Bingaman was director of the apprentice program and chorus master for the Sarasota Opera from 1998 to 2019.

ARIEL ETANA TRIUNFO (Choreographer) is working with Music Theater Works for the first time..A Chicago-based choreographer, performer, storyteller, and creator of all kinds, her recent projects include INTO THE WOODS (Choreographer, After School Matters Musical Theatre Experience 2021), AN AMERICAN IN PARIS (Ensemble, Drury Lane Theatre), and A DOLL’S HOUSE (Choreographer, Raven Theatre). Ariel graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a B.A. in Musical Theatre.

SOTIRIOS LIVADITIS (Scenic Designer) is working with Music Theater Works for the first time. A scenic designer, illustrator and storyteller based in Chicago, his recent projects in Chicago include THIS WIDE NIGHT(Shattered Globe Theatre) TEENAGE DICK (Theatre Wit), MOSQUITOES(Steep Theatre), OUT OF LOVE (Interrobang Theatre Project), HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN (Northwestern University), and FOR SERVICES RENDERED (Griffin Theatre – Jeff nomination). He has worked as an associate designer with The Alliance Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Irish National Opera. Upcoming projects include WELLESLEY GIRL (Compass Theatre) and LIGHT FALLS(Steep Theatre). He will be teaming up with his mentor Todd Rosenthal on the world premiere of Christina Anderson’s THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME (Goodman Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre) and THE SEAGULL (Steppenwolf Theatre). He received his MFA from Northwestern University.

RACHEL SYPNIEWSKI (Costume Designer) is working with Music Theater Works for the first time. She has worked with the Goodman Theatre, Trap DoorTheatre, Oak Park Festival Theater, Broken Nose Theatre, Black Button Eyes Productions, Jackalope Theatre Company, The New Colony, Emerald City Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, Haven Chicago, Griffin Theatre , City Lit Theater Company, Chopin Theatre, Promethean Theatre Ensemble, Strawdog Theatre, Vitalist Theatre, Rasaka Theatre Company, the Factory Theater, Red Tape Theatre and Redtwist Theatre. She has designed at Wheaton College, Governor’s State University, North Central College, St. Patrick’s High School, Indiana University Northwest, and the Chicago Academy for the Arts. She is a seven-time non-Equity Jeff nominee, having been awarded one for LA BÊTE at Trap Door.

ANDREW MEYERS (Lighting Designer) has designed more than 50 shows for Music Theater Works. Based in Chicago, he has designed plays, operas, ballets, musicals, corporate events, fashion shows, circuses, and rock tours around the country and abroad. He is the Director of Lighting at LSAV Powerhouse, recently receiving a rave review in Aviation Week for his lighting of an airplane reveal for United Airlines.

SEAN MICHAEL MOHLER (Stage Manager) returns to Music Theater Works after stage managing MAMMA MIA! Other Chicago credits include SOPHISTICATED LADIES, NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1956, CALL ME MADAM (Porchlight Music Theatre), HANDS ON A HARDBODY (Refuge Theatre Project), and the US Premiere of THE BONE HOUSE (Random Acts Chicago). He returns to Music Theater Works this winter for BILLY ELIOTT.

NATHAN LAMP (Dramaturg) is a dramaturg, director, writer, and educator from Toledo, Ohio. A third-year Ph.D. student in performance studies at Northwestern University and pursuing certificates in gender and sexuality studies, critical theory and teaching, they serve as a graduate mentor in the Brady Program for Ethics and Civic Life and as a graduate assistant for the Women’s Center. Nathan has directed, produced, and conducted dramaturgical research for arts organizations including St. Louis Actors’ Studio, Union Avenue Opera, First Run Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Broadway in Chicago, Waltzing Mechanics, the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at the University of Notre Dame, the Performing Arts Department at Washington University, and Imagine U at Northwestern University’s Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts.

KYLE A. DOUGAN (Co-Director / Producing Artistic Director) recently co-directed LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS. He took on the position of Music Theater Works’ Producing Artistic Director in 2020. He has worked in various capacities with Music Theater Works for close to a decade. He has spent his career producing, casting, directing, fundraising, and teaching. Prior to moving to Chicago, Kyle produced and directed a workshop of new musicals at University of London and stage-managed a series of new musicals with Perfect Pitch: New Musicals at Trafalgar Studios. In the Chicago area he has directed, associate-directed and assistant-directed shows for Chamber Opera Chicago, Theatre at the Center, Big Noise Theater and The Music Theatre Company. He also served as artistic producer of a series of new musicals with Midwest New Musicals, as executive director of FWD Theatre Project and as co-owner of Style Theatrical Casting, a professional casting company in Chicago. He has also served as a member of the Board of the Wilmette Chamber of Commerce and the Membership Committee for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

BOB SILTON (Production Manager) became Music Theater Works’ production manager in 2020. He served as the artistic director of Encore Theatre in Libertyville for seventeen years. He also produced Rockapella at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan and Ellen Greene (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’ original Audrey) in Provincetown, Massachusetts and London, England. Bob has worn many hats in Chicago theatre including set/prop design, run crew, wardrobe, and stage management. Past credits include productions with Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Highland Park Players, Studio 83 Dance, Up & Coming Theatre, Golden Ticket Productions, Northwestern University, Big Deal Productions, Sarah Hall Theatre, Big Noise Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse.

About Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.

As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).

The mission of Music Theater Works is to produce and present musical theater from a variety of world traditions and to engage the local community through educational and outreach programs.

