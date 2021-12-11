Babes in Toyland 2021 – Hollywood Charity Event

Spread the love

Hollywood, California, December 01, 2021 ~ The Fourteenth Annual “Babes in Toyland Christmas Toy Drive” took place in one of LA’s trendy entertainment venues, Academy LA, on Hollywood Boulevard, starting at 9 PM, and going till the wee hours on the next morning.

All proceeds from the night’s annual charity event benefits the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles, and is presented each year by renowned fine jeweler Pascal Mouawad, and produced by Steve Fowler Events. BlockQuake Crypto Exchange sponsored this year’s event.

Babes in Toyland gives patrons and guest the opportunity to give back to the community, alongside the social media celebrity elite of influencers and gorgeous models known worldwide. Michael Sartain had the enviable job of hosting the nights events, and carried off his duties with aplomb.

Over one-hundred “Babes” donned the Red Carpet, and partied the night away. Including Kindly Myers, Emily Sears, Lindsay Pelas, Khloe Terae, and Stefanie Gurzanski. For the fashionistas out there, the night sparkled and shimmied in all the finest gowns, beaded and laced, and showing enough decolletage to surely boost everyone’s holidays spirits. Be sure to check out the photos here in the article as well as my Instagram and Facebook post for many more. You can help Tag names, and leave comments.

Entertainment was provided throughout the evening by Fifth Avenue Gospel Choir, and fabulous country artist Gia Ray, who ‘wowed the crowd, on-stage and off. Santa Clause was holding court for all the Ladies and Gents as photos were snapped, not sure if they would end up on the Naughty or Nice list. To quote Professor Xavier Jones, as I shot a photo of him sitting on Santa’s lap, “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Since 2008, “Babes in Toyland” has been a social engagement powerhouse and one of the hottest tickets in Entertainment. Expanding to include the “Babes in Toyland – Pet Edition” in spring 2015, and “Babes in Toyland – Support our Troops” event in summer 2018, their network has grown exponentially. Over 500 models, actresses and social media influencers have hosted “Babes in Toyland” over the past decade. This year, “Babes in Toyland” will have a combined social media reach in excess of 100 million followers, and will be expanding I’m told to Las Vegas, Miami, and other hot spots as well.

The Midnight Mission is a 501c3 non-profit, founded in 1914, that takes great pride in their long history of service, offering a path to self-sufficiency for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness. As a comprehensive homeless shelter and services provider, the Mission’s philosophy fuses care and compassion with meaningful accountability, providing the structure and the resources that people experiencing homelessness need to truly improve their lives. Every year, the Midnight Mission works to secure toys for homeless and near homeless children. Santa Claus and his helpers will be granting Christmas wishes to impoverished children and they can select toys of their choice at The Midnight Mission’s Santa’s Village.

FOR MORE INFORMATION about future Babes in Toyland Charities Events can be found on their website at BABES IN TOYLAND. For additional info about Midnight Mission, please visit their website at MidnightMission.org.

