59th Annual Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade – Joy on The Water

Spread the love

It was a joyous night on the water. With perfect weather and fantastic fireworks December 11, 2021 proved to be one of the most spectacular Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parades in history. The 59th edition of the annual event saw 68 entrants eyeing for the position of top boat! As usual, it’s all about family fun as the shores of Marina del Rey harbor were lined with over 30,000 spectators. The festive mood and dazzling yachts caused thousands of smiles from ear to ear. The evening began at 5:55pm with an amazing fireworks display.

#45 Let’s GO! Marina Yacht Club “Holiday Joy at Santa’s Yacht Party!” wins Best Yacht Club





The judges Michael Rosenfeld, Tony Palermo, Rae Lamothe, Cody Koopmann and Garrett Smith were poised with pencils sharpened to select winners in numerous categories including Spirit, Music, Lights, Animation, Theme, and the most coveted accolades of all Best Overall Entry and of course Best Yacht Club.





The Boat Parade Grand Marshals were Dr. Steven Krems, chief medical officer and Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, MSN, RN, CENP, Vice President at Ceders-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital. Every year, the competition for these top prizes increases in the size of inflatable Santas, reindeer, number of lights and enthusiasm. This years impressive Yacht Club entries including MYC, PMYC, CYC and WSA did not disappoint.



Entry #45 Let’s GO! featured kids from the Boys and Girls Club sailing team and IOBG District 11 Commodores – MYC Chapter – onboard, along with a 16 ft Nutcracker, 15 ft Santa, 11ft Reindeer Stable, Snoopy and the Grinch. The Carver Yacht hoisted over 100 burgees representing yacht clubs along the South Bay including a 3 ft International Order of the Blue Gavel “Handle Down”. Themed, “Holiday Joy at Santa’s Yacht Party” Let’s GO! proved to take top honors as Best Yacht Club. With an animated live band courtesy of Unkle MonKey, Pacific Mariners Yacht Club won Best Over All. It was a repeat win for both Yacht Clubs.

#19 NOSSO LAR – PMYC wins Best Overall for a repeat win



And the winners are:

Best Overall: #19 – NOSSO LAR

Best Power: #52 – WEEKEND HOOKER

Best Sail: #33 – ELLIS

Best Yacht Club: #45 – LET’S GO

Best Individual: #60 – STILLETTO

Best Company: #72 – TOWBOAT U.S. MARINA DEL REY

Best Organization: #61 – BETTY O

Best Charter: #39 – HOTEL CALIFORNIA

1st Place Theme: #18 – SOCIAL DISTANCING

2nd Place Theme: #26 – MYSTIC

1st Place Lights: #7 – LOVE THE JOURNEY

2nd Place Theme: #26 – ZEN

1st Place Spirit: #6 – ELLEN

2nd Place Spirit: #15 – THE ANNIBELLS

1st Place Animation: #3 – SOUTHERN CROSS

2nd Place Animation: #24 – CHARLES HATHAWAY

1st Place Music: #10 – MACONDO

2nd Place Music: 62 – REYNA DEL MAR



A tip of the hat goes to Marina Del Rey Boat Parade President Kelly King and his hardworking dream team – – volunteers all. The endless hours of planning and execution are always worth the effort, just ask anyone who participates in the Holiday Boat Parade every year. We will see you all in 2022 for the 60th Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade extravaganza. The Boat Parade Board is hoping for 100 entries. To view the parade online go to mdrboatparade.org and Partyby5. #Mdrboatparade @mdrboatparade. Tune in to AM870 The Boating Hour with Captain Rick Saturdays at 4PM for a recap of the parade.



Article courtesy of Got Anchored Magazine @gotanchored photo credit: VenicePaparazzi