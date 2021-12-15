Specialty Christmas Items in Chicagoland

Spread the love

Christmas is almost here and if you are looking for somewhere that carries high quality items, head to Andersonville where you will find: Andersonville bakeries, restaurants, bars and other retailers this holiday season. Shopping locally for holiday sweets, meals to-go, décor and other specialty items is a win-win. Don’t want to cook? Many neighborhood eateries will be open for dine-in service on Christmas and New Year’s and Andersonville’s bars are ready to help you ring in the New Year (or recover from family). For the most up-to-date information, visit the Andersonville Holiday Meals Page.

Defloured Holiday Cookies. Photo courtesy Defoured

Order Your Desserts!

Defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery (1477 W. Balmoral Ave.) offers a variety of gluten free and vegan treats including cranberry pie with pecan crumbles, chocolate peppermint pudding pie, sticky toffee pudding, holiday frosted cookies, DIY cookie decorating kits and much more. Orders available online until Thursday, December 16.

First Slice Holiday Sweets. Photo courtesy First Slice

First Slice Pie Cafe (5357 N. Ashland Ave.) offers sweets including holiday glögg cake, candy cane cheesecake and more than 15 sweet pies including chocolate mint, plus quiches, savory pot pies, soups, side dishes and more. Order online or stop by the store and fill out an order form for pick-up December 22, 23 & 24.

Lost Larson Key Lime Yule Log Photo courtesy Lost Larson

Lost Larson (5318 N. Clark St.) offers holidays favorites including curated cookie tins, black forest or key lime yule logs, stollen, chocolate mint pie and lingonberry almost cake, along with a variety of breads, pastries and wines. Preorder online for holiday pick up.

m. henry (5707 N. Clark St.) offers a variety of holiday favorites. Stop in, call (773) 561-1600 or email[email protected] to place orders.

A Taste of Heaven Bakery & Cafe (5401 N. Clark St.) invites you to stop by the shop or call for sweets, side dishes and all your holiday needs.

Holidays Dinners: Dine In or To-Go

Andie’s Restaurant (5253 N. Clark St.) is open Christmas Day from 11 am – 7 pm serving complete turkey dinners along with a variety of Mediterranean favorites. Call (773) 784-8616 for reservations.

Bar Roma (5101 N. Clark St.) welcomes guests for a celebratory Christmas Eve dinner. In addition to the regular dinner menu, executive chef Fred Ramos will feature an array of holiday specials, including beluga lentil soup, smoked salmon pinwheel, spaghetti arrabiata, wood grilled beef tenderloin pizzaiola and butter rum cake. Open on Christmas Eve from 4:30 – 10:30 pm. For table reservations, visit the website or call (773) 942-7572.

Bettie Lou’s. Photo courtesy Bettie Lou’s

Bettie Lou’s (5633 N. Ashland Ave.) is offering dine-in and pick-up holiday meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring Southern-style fried turkey, macaroni and cheese, yams, greens and dressing and sweet potato pie. Call (312) 725-2247 to place orders for pick-up. Open December 24 from 4 – 10 pm and December 25 from 3 – 10 pm.

Big Jones (5347 N. Clark St.) is serving a special menu on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. For Christmas Eve, Big Jones resumes its tradition of serving a Christmas Eve Creole Reveillon dinner in the spirit of New Orleans holiday dining. The New Year’s Celebration features entrees including prime rib of Fischer Farms beef, Creole seafood stew and tempura heart of palm. Visit the website for full menus, serving times and reservations.

Fireside Restaurant (5739 N. Clark St.) is open regular business hours Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Don’t forget to enjoy their special holiday cocktails including the house glögg and Velvet Candy Cane.

Kopi Café (5317 N. Clark St.) Warm up with a bowl of hearty vegetarian and vegan chili with a bottle of wine. Dine In or take out!

Mango Pickle 21 Days of Thali. Photo courtesy Mango Pickle

Mango Pickle (5842 N. Broadway Ave) is celebrating its “21 Days of Thali” through December 21, featuring a five-course Indian-inspired meal for parties of 2-6 people. Pick-up and delivery packages are also available through January 1. Click here for the full menu, to place an order or make a reservation.

Replay Andersonville (5358 N. Clark St.) is serving New Year’s Day brunch starting at 10 am. Open Christmas Eve from 12 pm – 6 pm, Christmas Day at 3 pm and New Year’s Eve from 12 – 8 pm.

Pauline’s (1754 W. Balmoral Ave) is serving up holiday meals on Christmas Day from 11 am – 3 pm and accepting pre-orders to-go by calling (773) 561-8573. Also open New Year’s Eve from 11 am – 3 pm.

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar (5553 N. Clark St.) is offering a variety of holiday take-out items including deluxe cheese and charcuterie boards (serves 2-4, 4-6 or 6-10), whole goat cheese cheesecake and take-home Christmas morning brunch including choice of quiches (tomato & goat cheese or ham & gruyere), potato casserole, fruit, Nutella croissants and mimosa kits (bottle of Cava and three house-made purees). Order online.

Libations and Celebrations

@mosphere (5355 N. Clark St) Open 9 pm – 2 am Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Celebrating New Year’s Eve with a video countdown from DJ Riley York, hot dancers and a champagne toast.

Elixir Andersonville (1509 W. Balmoral) Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 5 pm – 8 pm. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

KOVAL Distillery NYE Cocktails Class. Photo courtesy KOVAL

KOVAL Distillery (4241 N. Ravenwood Ave.) is offering two holiday-inspired events: Christmas Day Distillery Tour(Saturday, December 25 at 12 pm) Led by KOVAL co-founder, Dr. Sonat Birnecker Hart, the tour features a behind-the-scenes look at KOVAL’s award-winning distillation process and culminates with an exclusive sampling of KOVAL’s organic and kosher spirits. Perfect for whiskey nerds, craft spirits enthusiasts and anyone who has done KOVAL’s Classic Tour. Tickets available here. New Year’s Eve Prep Cocktail Class (Sunday, December 26 at 12 pm) Impress your party guests with celebratory drinks sure to delight every palate. Create three cocktails under the guidance of KOVAL instructors and take home the recipes. All bartending equipment is included. The afternoon also includes a sneak peek into the KOVAL distillery and a special taste of a limited-edition whiskey. Tickets available here.

Marty’s Martini Bar (1151 W. Balmoral Ave.) Open 9 pm – 2 am Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Meeting House Tavern (5025 N. Clark St.) rings in 2022 with its Game Over: NYE Pajama Party Game Night from 5 pm – 2 am featuring board games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 9 and Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch downstairs, with free pool, darts, Skee-ball and shuffleboard upstairs. Open New Year’s Day from 2 pm – 3 am. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Simon’s Tavern Glögg. Photo courtesy ACC

Simon’s Tavern (5210 N. Clark St.) Stop by and stock up on Simon’s famous holiday Glögg, available in 32 oz., 64 oz. and 99 oz. jugs. Open regular house Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Closes at 4 pm New Year’s Eve.



SoFo Tap (4923 N. Clark St.) is open for holiday libations Christmas Eve from 3 pm – 2 am and Christmas Day from 12 pm – 3 am. Ring in 2022 at SoFo’s New Year’s Countown To 2022 featuring VJ Thomas and a free champagne toast (no cover). Event begins at 9 pm, bar open from 3 pm – 2 am. Open New Year’s Day 12 pm – 3 pm.

For more wine, beer and all your holiday cocktail needs, visit Andersonville Wine & Spirits, Clark Haus and In Fine Spirits.

Jolly Java

Colectivo Peppermint Fluff Latte. Photo courtesy Colectivo

The Coffee Studio (5628 N. Clark St.) is serving its seasonal Peppermint Hot Chocolate, a cozy warm treat with house made chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup and vanilla whipped cream! Kick it up a notch with a double shot of espresso. Also available as a mocha.

Colectivo Coffee (5425 N. Clark St.) welcomes back some holiday favorites including its Peppermint Fluff Latte, the smoky Bonfire Mocha and Merry Cranberry tea. New menu items include croissant breakfast sandwiches and a broccoli reuben.

Helix Cafe (6237 N. Clark St.) Order a variety of gifts, gift boxes and subscriptions from the holiday store including blends from HalfWit Coffee Roasters, jam and fruit butters from Twidley Bits and holiday scents from Edgewater Candles.

Holiday Specialty Items

Swedish American Museum (5211 N. Clark St.) offers a variety of meats, cheeses, crackers and sweets to add a bit of Swedish flair to all of your holiday celebrations.

For last-minute shopping, snacks, appetizers and other specialty items, visit Ándale Market, City Olive, Edgewater Produce and JB’s Deli.

Tablescapes, Decorations and More

Edgewater Candles. Photo courtesy Edgewater Candles

For cookware, holiday décor, flowers and festive tablescapes, visit Andersonville Antiques, Andersonville Galleria, Andersonville Kitchen & Bath, Brownstone Antiques, Cassona Home, City Grange, Edgewater Candles, Five Element Home, FOURSIDED, Foyer Shop, Gethsemane Garden Center, Mercantile M, Norcross + Scott, Roost and The Wooden Spoon.

Orange container of joy, Photo-courtesy of City Grange

Gethsemane Photo courtesy Gethsemane

Four-Legged Friends

Don’t be a forget your four-legged friends. Pick up some holiday treats at Jameson Loves Danger, Kriser’s Andersonvilleand Urban Pooch.

Finally, don’t forget to compost those holiday scraps – sign up for service with WasteNot Compost.

Also consider ordering from Prairie Grass for an amazing Christmas meal

Christmas To Go from Prairie Grass Cafe

Place orders by December 20 for pick up on December 23

Celebrate your Christmas holidays with delicious food from Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook; 847-205-4433. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris have prepared a delicious Short Rib Dinner Package for Two*, perfect to celebrating on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.



Pre-order by Monday, December 20 for pick up at Prairie Grass on Thursday, December 23 between 3 pm and 5 pm. The package will be cold and ready to be reheated at your convenience. Call 847-205-4433 to order. All takeout orders are subject to an 18% taxable service fee. Prairie Grass Cafe will be closed for the holidays from December 24 to December 26 so the staff can enjoy with family and friends, reopening on December 27.

Praire Grass Cafe

Short Rib Dinner Package for Two*

Slow-Braised Boneless BBQ Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes; Mac & Cheese with Broccoli, Bacon & Breadcrumbs; Roasted Cauliflower, Spicy Aioli

Mixed Green Salad with Figs, Dates, Goat Cheese & Cider Vinaigrette

Sticky Toffee Date Cake

$132

*This package is cold, to be reheated at home.



Butternut Squash Soup

Quart

$20



Order Fresh Raw Fish for the Holidays

Connect with Prairie Grass Cafe



