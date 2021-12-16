Pretty Woman: The Musical – The Beloved Fairytale on Stage

Spread the love

One of the most popular movies I know is passing through Chicago on-stage! Yes, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, is playing at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a limited engagement December 14-19, 2021. One of the first productions to open to a live audience in a Broadway In Chicago theatre in more than a year, it is a musical set in the eighties with plenty of heart, humor, and romance.

Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

The leads are great and the ensemble? Just fabulous. While staying true to the story of Vivian and her friends finding their dream and fairytale ending, we also ar treated to amazing musical numbers full of pizazz and some glorious 80’s fashion too. And, in case you are wondering, yes, those ionic scenes are not forgotten. And of course THE SONG. We get the song. Did you know Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” is what inspired the beloved movie?

I walked into the theatre a bit weary of what the stage treatment for this well-known flick would be, but I embraced it as soon as I heard “Welcome to Hollywood.” Dare I say I may have enjoyed it even more than the film? A fun night out, don’t miss out on watching Pretty Woman on stage.

Amma Osei and The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Catch it if you can in Chicago, if not, look for it in other cities. For more information click here.

CIBC Theatre PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, December 14 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, December 15 at 2:00PM & 7:30PM

Thursday, December 16 at 7:30PM

Friday, December 17 at 7:30PM

Saturday, December 18 at 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sunday, December 19 at 2:00PM

Individual tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are now on sale and range from $33 to $106 with a select number of premium tickets available.

Photos: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade