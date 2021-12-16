“THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER” – A Treat for Young and Old

Spread the love

“THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER”

BALLET RE-SET IN SANTA CLARA VALLEY COMES TO

DOWNTOWN’S HISTORIC CALIFORNIA THEATRE

ALSO OFFERS “MY VERY FIRST NUTCRACKER”

FOR YOUNGER AUDIENCES

December 18-22, 2021

Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings The San Jose Nutcracker to the historical California Theatre in downtown San Jose December 18-22, 2021. Pictured: Dancers of The New Ballet in The San Jose Nutcracker

Photo credit: Bari Lee

Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings its hit production “The San Jose Nutcracker” to the historical masterpiece California Theatre in downtown San Jose. This joyful production, which transports the well-loved tale to turn-of-the-last-century San Jose, offers pre-show lobby experiences for all ages, and has added new VIP Experience tickets that include a fantastical visit with performers onstage. Featuring historical references that highlight the Santa Clara valley as a birthplace of innovation,“The San Jose Nutcracker” was declared “Delightful. As imaginative as it is captivating!” by Metro Silicon Valley. For the youngest audiences New Ballet will also offer “My Very First Nutcracker,”shorter one-act performances that provide a delightful introduction to the magical world of dance. Both ballets will be presented December 18-22, 2021, at the California Theatre, 345 S. 1st Street, San Jose. An affordable yuletide treat for families, tickets start at $17 for “My Very First Nutcracker,” and $25 for “The San Jose Nutcracker.” For more information, the public may visit www.newballet.com or call the box office at (408) 792-4111.

Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings The San Jose Nutcracker to the historical California Theatre in downtown San Jose December 18-22, 2021. Pictured: Clara (Katherine Zhao), right, meets the charming Casa de Fruta (Helinna Leone), left Photo credit: Bari Lee

Presented in partnership with History San Jose, “The San Jose Nutcracker” is performed by the acclaimed New Ballet, with choreography by the Company’s Artistic and Executive Director, Dalia Rawson. Set to sections of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score performed live by a professional orchestra, the story begins at a festive holiday party hosted by young Clara, her brother Fritz, and their family in San Jose. Fascinating Uncle Nikola and his astonishing electric gifts make an appearance, and soon Clara is swept into an adventure that leads her on a magical journey to “The Valley of Hearts Delight,” where she meets the Sugarplum Fairy and characters inspired by Santa Clara Valley history. Youngsters watch in delight as the historic San Jose Electric Light Tower magically grows above the streets of San Jose, the Nutcracker prince comes to life, and adorable mice go to battle with toy soldiers for a magic crown. From the unique Casa de Fruta character and her darling dancing cherries, to swirling folklorico dancers from Los Lupeños Juvenil, this colorful and cultural production is a treat for all.

Families with younger children can enjoy “My Very First Nutcracker,” a shortened performance that makes an ideal introduction to live performance. This special one-act presentation features a run time of 55 minutes and reduced ticket prices. (Audiences should note:“My Very First Nutcracker” does not include the second act where Clara meets the Sugarplum Fairy and journeys to the “Valley of Heart’s Delight.”)

Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings The San Jose Nutcracker to the historical California Theatre in downtown San Jose December 18-22, 2021. Pictured: The Diamondback Rattlesnake (Rachel Winter) and Gilroy Garlic Harvester (Ty Danzl) dance as Clara (Mesa Burdick) looks on in the background Photo credit: Bari Lee

The fun begins at every performance with festive holiday decorations in the elegant lobby, courtesy of San Jose’s renowned Christmas in the Park, an official partner of “The San Jose Nutcracker.” Attendees will enjoy opportunities to interact with costumed characters and be photographed in magical fairytale settings, plus enjoy inventive displays from History San Jose and treats and toys available for purchase. Concessions offer something for everyone, from sweet treats to celebratory beverages.

The all-new “San Jose Nutcracker”VIP Experience is also available to create a lasting, treasured holiday memory for family members of all ages. In addition to premium seating, VIP guests will be led backstage to meet the dancers and New Ballet orchestra conductor Thomas Shoebotham and learn all about what makes “The San Jose Nutcracker” the most spectacular holiday extravaganza around. VIP guests will have the opportunity to live the magic, up close and personal, as they sit in Clara’s beautiful carriage, take epic photos with costumed dancers in fairytale settings, and experience stage effects, among other magical surprises. They will also see the beautiful California Theatre from the perspective of the Sugar Plum Fairy herself, a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings The San Jose Nutcracker to the historical California Theatre in downtown San Jose December 18-22, 2021. Pictured: Clara (Yuzuka Fuchinoue) rejoices about her new gift Photo credit: Bari Lee

The handsomely restored California Theatre is one of the most magnificent, best -preserved examples of 1920s era lavish motion picture palaces. Lovingly restored at the turn of the 21st century, its opulently ornamented interiors were completely refurbished, including the elaborately stenciled entry foyer ceiling and magnificent gallery. With only twenty rows of seats in the orchestra section, five rows in the grand tier, and six in the mezzanine, every seat has an excellent view of the stage. The California is slightly smaller than England’s Glyndebourne and Venice’s historic Teatro la fenice, placing it in the select ranks of the world’s most intimate opera houses.

New Ballet was founded in March 2016 by local dancer, teacher, and choreographer Dalia Rawson, filling a void in downtown San Jose for a professional ballet school. Offering an additional focus on dancer health and child development, the organization provides ballet instruction as well as performances. With a certified teaching staff, New Ballet is one of only five schools designated as an American Ballet Theatre Certified School nationwide.

For Calendar Editors

WHAT: Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings its hit production “The San Jose Nutcracker” to the historical masterpiece California Theatre in downtown San Jose. This joyful production, which transports the well-loved tale to turn-of-the-century San Jose, offers pre-show lobby experiences for all ages, and has added new VIP Experience tickets that include a fantastical visit with performers onstage. For the youngest audiences New Ballet will also offer “My Very First Nutcracker,” shorter one-act performances that provide a delightful introduction to the magical world of dance.



Families can revel in the holiday spirit in a magnificent new setting when New Ballet brings The San Jose Nutcracker to the historical California Theatre in downtown San Jose December 18-22, 2021. Pictured: The Sugar Plum Fairy (Alysa Reinhardt) and the Nutcracker Prince (Timothy Ruelas) Photo credit: Bari Lee

WHERE: California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San Jose

WHEN: December 18-22, 2021

The San Jose Nutcracker:

Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 2pm

Sunday, Dec. 19 @ 2pm

Tuesday, Dec. 21 @ 2pm

Wednesday, Dec. 22 @ 2pm

My Very First Nutcracker:

Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 11am

Sunday, Dec. 19 @ 11am

Tuesday, Dec. 21 @ 11am

Wednesday, Dec. 22 @ 11am