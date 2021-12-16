WAYNE NEWTON ANNOUNCES “WAYNE: UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL” AT FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS BEGINNING JAN 24

Spread the love

The Flamingo Las Vegas and the legendary Wayne Newton have announced new dates of his show, “Wayne: Up Close and Personal,” in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Having achieved “headliner” status for the first time in his career at Flamingo in the 1960’s, Mr. Las Vegas will make a triumphant return to the iconic resort beginning January 24, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December.17 at 10 a.m. PT and begin at $79 plus applicable taxes and fees. Mr. Newton’s fan club, Wayne Newton International Friends Club, will have access to a presale onThursday, December 16 through 10 p.m. PT. A limited number of meet and greets per show will be available to add on to each ticket purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Newton Tickets .

The full performance schedule is below, with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

January 2022: 24, 26, 29, 31

February 2022: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28

March 2022: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 28, 30

April 2022: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

May 2022: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

June 2022: 1, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29

“Wayne: Up Close and Personal” presents the entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and audience Q&A.

About Wayne Newton

Legend. Icon. American Patriot. World-renowned, record-setting performer. The Midnight Idol. Mr. Entertainment. No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with Las Vegas and the entertainment capital of the world than Mr. Las Vegas himself — Wayne Newton.

Recognized and revered around the world, entertainment superstar Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen” in addition to countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.”

Newton has recorded and released an astounding 165 albums in his career. In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton resides atop the “Mount Rushmore of Entertainers” etched in music history.

Wayne has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas alone. This remarkably gifted artist, who can perform 13 different musical instruments on stage, has done so throughout his career without ever being able to read a single note of music. Wayne’s rare and unique abilities only further epitomize the wealth of talent, glamour and unquenchable energy that is Las Vegas.

In addition to his live prowess on stage, Newton has established himself as an accomplished and sought-after actor – both on television and the silver screen – having appeared in such memorable movies as “Vegas Vacation” and the classic James Bond thriller, “License to Kill.”

Born in rural Virginia, Wayne knew at age four that he was born to entertain. He had his first radio show at the age of six, and then at the ripe old age of nine, he landed his first television show in Phoenix, Arizona where his family had moved due to Wayne’s childhood asthma affliction.

Not to be detoured, the 15-year-old professional entertainer soon found himself performing six shows a night/six nights a week on stage at the Fremont Hotel in Las Vegas. Young Wayne Newton was not legally old enough to be a customer at the casino/resort. Still the now “seasoned” performer was certainly talented enough to be entertaining nightly in the city known as the epicenter of the entertainment world.

Blessed with an exceptional work ethic as well as the energy and heart to give 100% to each and every performance, Newton also displayed an innate gift and ability to “connect” with his audience each and every night–adeptly tailoring and crafting each show to the needs and moods of each individual audience. Wayne knew and loved his audiences, and they responded in kind each night throughout the years.

Deep, heartfelt patriotism has always resided at the very core of Wayne Newton. He has made it his duty and honor to have entertained troops in every major conflict our nation has encountered since Vietnam–where he traveled twice.

Cited as one of his greatest personal honors, Wayne was named the “Chairman of the USO Celebrity Circle,” a passing of the torch from Bob Hope and the USO Commission to Wayne Newton in 2000. From 2001 through 2004, Wayne directed and participated in a total of 16 USO overseas tours.

Newton was the first performer to entertain troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. President George H. Bush honored Wayne with a private reception at the White House in 2001 to salute him, thank him, and show the nation’s gratitude for his unwavering patriotism. Wayne Newton summed up his feelings about those who served with this quote, “Entertaining our men and women of the Armed Forces overseas has been one of the true highlights of my entire life.”

Wayne was also recognized by the United States Department of Defense when they bestowed upon him its highest civilian award for being the only American entertainer to have performed in all of the respective countries of conflict. Wayne is deeply honored by this special acknowledgment.

Las Vegas, never a city to be outdone, made its own history when it saluted Wayne Newton by making him one of only two people to receive the city’s own Medal of Honor. In addition, he was also named the “Ambassador of Goodwill” by the state of Nevada. The honors continued when Las Vegas McCarran International Airport’s main thoroughfare was renamed “Wayne Newton Boulevard.” Las Vegas continues to honor Newton by naming him one of the “Top Three Entertainers of the Century in Nevada and around the World,” along with his dear friends and fellow performers, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Wayne Newton has an embedded star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the very first one etched into the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

Mr. Las Vegas

Wayne Newton is “Mr. Las Vegas” for good reason. And he remains ever-present in the city he helped make famous. Now, you’ll find him either on stage at The Flamingo, tending to his world-famous Arabian horses, in attendance at either a Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL hockey game or Las Vegas Raiders NFL football game…or ultimately doing something meaningful and important to help and support others in his city or for his country.

As one notable entertainment mogul once said: “Las Vegas without Wayne Newton is like Disneyland without Mickey Mouse.”