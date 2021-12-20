Christmas Dining Out Options for 2021

Spread the love

Hotel SLO

Hotel San Luis Obispo, Piazza Hospitality’s first property located on California’s scenic Central Coast, has decked the halls and is hosting a series of holiday events we hope you’ll keep in mind for any stories you might be working on. Located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles along scenic Highway 1, it is the perfect destination for family and friends to gather this season. The series of holidays events include:

Holiday Brunch at Piadina & Crafts for Kids – Sunday December 19 from 11 am – 3 pm

Relax and enjoy a leisurely brunch at Piadina and the Garden Courtyard with bubbles and festive cocktails while the kids enjoy a variety of fun, complimentary holiday craft projects. Available for booking at: https://resy.com/cities/slo/piadina

Christmas Eve Dinner at Ox + Anchor

The modern steakhouse’s renowned Chef Ryan Fancher will bring a new take on bouillabaisse inspired by the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, featuring seven different types of seafood.

Menu and booking: https://oxandanchor.com/events/details/?id=41

Christmas Day Feast at Piadina

Chef Fancher has created a decadent entrée of bacon-wrapped pork loin with sides of brioche stuffing, creamed spinach, potato purée, and gravy plus the always scrumptious, mac + cheese.

Menu: https://piadinaslo.com/menus/special-menu/?id=56

Ring in the New Year at Piadina & Garden Courtyard, 6 PM – Midnight

Toast the new year with live music and a special selection of bubbles by the glass with seafood bites. Festivities begin with the music of Tim Metcalf at 6 pm and culminate with IMUA thru midnight. (Party favors included, too!) To book: https://resy.com/cities/slo/piadina

New Year’s Dinner at Ox + Anchor

Kick off New Year’s Dinner with a celebratory special caviar course and featured selection of local sparkling wines. Book: https://resy.com/cities/slo/ox-and-anchor

In addition, the property is offering special hotel rates and packages throughout the season. Special offers: https://hotel-slo.com/offers/

Restaurants Open on Christmas 2021 With Specials

Looking to pick up last minute gifts on Christmas Eve or Day? To help ensure you have a great meal this holiday, RetailMeNot rounded up a list of the best restaurants open on Christmas Day in 2021. Some are even offering special promotions and holiday menus to keep you feeling the spirit.

Check out this complete list of store hours to help plan your shopping voyage!

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is ready for winter and added a few limited-time-only items to its menu, lasting now until Jan. 31, 2022! Plus, through Dec. 31, they are giving guests a $10 VIP pass for every $50 in gift cards purchased at Abuelo’s, which will be redeemable from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022.

Applebee’s

This neighborhood bar and grill will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year. It’s a good idea to call ahead for your local restaurant’s hours.

Bartaco

They will be open and gifting customers! With every $50 gift card purchased until Dec. 31, you’ll receive a $10 bonus certificate that’s valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Benihana

Benihana is open for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, and they encourage you to book via Opentable. Get your teppanyaki fix in and celebrate the holidays Benihana Christmas style!

They are offering gift card deals, too! You can get a $10 promotional card with a purchase of $50 in gift card and get $50 in promotional cards when you purchase $200 in gift cards. These offers are valid until Dec. 31, and you can use the cards from Jan. 2 to March 31, 2022.

Black Bear Diner

On Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, open locations will serve special holiday meals for dine in and to-go, including a three-course meals with choice of entrée, cup of soup or dinner salad, cornbread muffin and a slice of pumpkin pie, or the Little Less & Cub-sized entrees with smaller portions.

Additionally, family meals with roasted turkey, holiday ham and whole pumpkin pie will also be offered to enjoy wherever your holiday takes you. Check your local diner’s hours.

Plus, when you purchase their red velvet cake, chocolate peppermint cheesecake or candy cane chocolate cream pie, Black Bear Diner will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish!

Boston Market

Holidays are Boston Market’s speciality, and this year, they’re making it even easier for you to get a great meal. While you can dine at select participating locations, Boston Market also has heat-and-serve meals pickups and meal deliveries available. Choose from their massive à la carte menu, or opt for your choice of prime rib, turkey or ham, and sides. You can pickup your pre-made dinner between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1. Plus, if you place your order early enough, they’ll even deliver to your house; just make sure to place your order by Dec. 19.

Buca di Beppo

They’re open for all your pasta needs on Christmas Day starting at 11 a.m. this year. Plus, purchase a $50 gift card by Dec. 31 to get a $10 reward!

Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’re craving wings this holiday, you’re in luck! Some locations will have reduced holiday hours, so be sure to check with your local restaurant so you don’t miss out.

Chart House Restaurant

All Chart House locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but check with your local location for specifics. If you don’t want to dine in, they also have Christmas prime rib family packs available to go, but you must preorder. Plus, if you purchase $100 in gift cards before Dec. 31, you’ll receive a $20 reward card to use in the new year.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Going on right now, guests can receive a free $5 Bonus Card with purchase of $25 worth of gift cards, valid in store and at coffeebean.com. Plus, from December 20 to 25, guests can buy two holiday Items and get one free.

Cracker Barrel

Celebrate Christmas with Cracker Barrel’s heat-and-serve meals. You can order online and pick up a day or two before Christmas Day. Note: Cracker Barrel closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and you can enjoy their heat-and-serve holiday meals on Christmas Day; just preorder and pick it up on Dec. 24. Holiday meals come complete with ham, delicious sides and your choice of pie. Yummy!

Del Frisco’s Grille

Head to Del Frisco’s Grille for a Christmas Day feast with special menu featuring Christmas favorites. If you want to host at home, you can preorder their prime rib family meal pack, which serves 10-12 people. You can also order à la carte sides and desserts. Learn more about making reservations, and preorder by Dec. 24.

Del Taco

Del Taco will be open for all of your taco needs on Christmas Day, but be sure to check the hours at your local restaurant.

Denny’s

Want breakfast for Christmas dinner this year? Denny’s is open 24/7 on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Choose between “Denny’s on Demand,” a holiday to-go meal or dine-in options. You can expect holiday menu items like turkey and dressing and pies. Also, grab a $5 bonus gift card when you purchase a $25 gift card at participating locations.

Domino’s Pizza

If you’re craving pizza this holiday, no shade! The popular pizzeria will be open and ready for pickup or delivery, proving there’s never a bad time for pizza. Plus, we’re all about those Home Alone cheese pizza vibes!

Dunkin’

No matter if you like your coffee hot or cold, you can pick it up at your local store on Dec. 24 and 25. Hours may vary, so check with your local spot. Plus, they have a delightful holiday menu with signature drinks!

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Celebrate the season at Fleming’s Steakhouse! Eat, drink and be merry with four courses and four Duckhorn wine pairings. As your main course, enjoy our filet mignon with your choice of shrimp scampi or lobster tail, starting at $105. Fleming’s is closed on Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. local time — though curbside pickup is available starting at 11 p.m. Be sure to call ahead and make a reservation or order online.

Fogo de Chão

The popular Brazilian restaurant is offering may holiday offers this year. Get their Founders Trilogy Wine Box ($89), which is available for purchase in-restaurant or to-go where available through the holiday season, which includes three bottles of South American red wine created in honor of Fogo’s founders (Eulila, Jorjão and O’Leão) and a dining card with $25 off two full churrascos.

Fogo also has a special holiday gift card promotion available through Jan. 2. Receive holiday bonus cards for gift card purchases: get $25 for every $125 gift card purchased, $75 for every $100 gift card and $100 for every $400 gift card. Bonus cards are valid for redemption between Jan. 3 and March 27, 2022.

Golden Corral

This buffet-style family restaurant will keep their special holiday hours — Monday to Saturday after 4 p.m. and Sundays after 11 a.m. — where you can get all the “fixin’s” for a holiday feast. This includes your choice of holiday glazed ham or whole roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, a choice of homestyle sides, their famous yeast rolls and a whole pie.

Hard Rock Cafe

Amp up your Christmas Day with some rock and roll! Most will be open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 25, but check your local Hard Rock Cafe to make sure.

HomeTown Buffet

Head over to this chain on Christmas to enjoy comfort foods like macaroni and cheese, baked chicken and mashed potatoes. Hours vary by location.

Huddle House

Huddle House will be open this Christmas, so you can indulge in all of your breakfast faves.

IHOP

Let pancakes, bacon and drip coffee give you the energy to get through the day! IHOP restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But hours may vary by restaurant location, so check with your local store first. They’re offering a special holiday menu which features festive treats!

Kona Grill

This restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at all locations nationwide. In honor of the Christmas holiday, Kona Grill will be offering its full menu as well as serving up a surf & turf special for $41, filet with lobster cream for $40, honey glazed ham for $34, macadamia nut turkey for $34 and a prime rib dinner for two for $72. A kid’s meal featuring 4 ounces of turkey, cream gravy, mac & cheese, and green beans is also available for $16. Additionally, Kona Grill will be offering a special macadamia nut pie for $15.

Kona Grill’s Christmas specials are available for takeout or delivery from Dec. 24 to 26. Simply preorder and schedule for pickup during one of nine convenient time slots on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods will have adjusted hours, but most locations are open on Christmas this year. Even better, receive a $40 bonus card for every $200 in gift card purchases and a portion of proceeds will be donated to support the search for cures at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill locations will be open nationwide on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Of course, guests looking to celebrate from the comfort of their own home can order Macaroni Grill’s delicious menu for takeout or delivery. If you’re dining in, we suggest you make reservations.

McCormick & Schmick’s

If you want seafood or surf and turf this year, McCormick & Schmick’s is the place to go! Make sure to get a reservation. Along with their regular dinner menu, the restaurant is serving an exclusive three-course prix-fixe all day Dec. 24 and 25. If you order by Dec. 20, you can also get a holiday prime rib feast (serves four) to-go for $155.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s will be open on Christmas for your side-of-fries needs or full-meal munchies, but give them a call first to make sure you know the hours at your local store.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is open and serving heat-and-serve holiday feasts to-go, featuring fresh baked ham or roasted turkey paired with traditional sides to enjoy around your table, along with limited time seasonal specials available in the diner, for to-go and delivery. Preorders are from Dec. 7 to 23, and pickup times are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Plus, if you purchase a $50 in Metro Diner gift card now through Dec. 31, you’ll receive a $10 bonus card.

Bonus deal! From now through Jan. 31, for every $25 you purchase in gift cards, you’ll get one entry into Metro Diner’s first time-ever $1,000,000 Sweepstakes! Gift cards can be purchased in-diner or online.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Savor the holidays at Morton’s The Steakhouse! They are open and serving up delicious food this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Make sure you make a reservation to feast on their three-course Christmas dinner, which features a winter salad, chateaubriand (a cut of tenderloin) and a chocolate cake for dessert. You can also order to-go for a wonderful meal at home!

Olive Garden

This popular chain is offering some fun specials for Christmas! Customers can order “breadsticks for Santa” on OliveGarden.com — simply choose from freshly baked breadsticks or ready-to-bake breadsticks by the dozen or half-dozen so they’re fresh for Santa. They suggest you also order the homemade dipping sauce appetizer and get your choice of sauce — marinara, Alfredo or five cheese marinara — with breadsticks starting at $3.99. You can also download a personalized special note to send to Santa, and order classic Italian dishes like their family-style lasagna bundle or the family-size Pans.

Panda Express

Chinese food on Christmas = yass! Most Panda Express locations are open on Dec. 25, but not all, so you should check with your closest location.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

All Perkins locations are open on Christmas Eve and, most will be open on Christmas Day varying by location, so call ahead to your local restaurant. Perkins offers a special Christmas menu with a delicious turkey dinner deal that’s sure to delight!

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

They will be holding their annual Christmas dinner, featuring a three course meals for only $25. Reservations are suggested.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Celebrate with a steak dinner! Restaurant hours vary by location, but most Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They are also available for hosting your next party or event! Celebrating at home? Make your dinner preparation easy and elegant with full meals to-go and Ruth’s Sides To Go menu.

Ruth’s Chris also has a special holiday gift card promotion available through Dec. 21. Customers will receive a $40 bonus with every purchase of a $200 Ruth’s Chris gift card. The offer is available for both e-card and physical card purchases, and gift cards are valid for redemption between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022.

Sizzler

This popular chain will be open for Christmas and participating locations will be offering a seasonal menu, featuring steak and shrimp combos.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky promises to “make your holiday memorable” with their signature winter menu, which features hearty seasonal flavors such as prime dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and exceptional bar fare. But don’t miss out on their special “Holiday Wine by the Glass” list of wines that are usually only available by the bottle. Cheers to that! Reserve a table now.

Sonic

Get those slushes, tater tots and Chili Cheese Coney hot dogs! Most Sonic locations are open for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, but be sure to check prior to pulling up.

Starbucks

Stay caffeinated on Christmas Day with a latte or Americano from your favorite coffee chain: Starbucks! The popular restaurant will be open all day long (check with your local shop to ensure). To make it even better, if you’re near one of the locations offering the wine-enhanced Starbucks Evening menu, you can cheers to the holiday!

STK Steakhouse

From Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, STK Steakhouse will serve up two special plated meals: a roasted prime rib with confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallows and black truffle madeira sauce for $75 and a roasted free Range turkey entrée featuring shallot and thyme confit turkey thighs, cornbread & sage stuffing, green beans, maple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, old school gravy, and cranberry orange chutney for $59+.

Guests looking to celebrate the holiday from the comfort of home can enjoy special to-go versions of these festive offerings perfect for two. Simply preorder and schedule for pickup during one of their nine time slots from Christmas Eve through Dec. 26.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

This American steakhouse brand will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to serve up its full menu of fresh seafood, mouthwatering appetizers, decadent entrees and hand-cut steaks. In addition, guests looking to celebrate from the comfort of home can order carry out by calling their local restaurant or by visiting the Sullivan’s website. Note that hours may vary by location.

TGI Fridays

Get the party “plattered” with their to-go menu, get festive with their special cocktails and enjoy a special gift card offer. You will receive a free $10 gift card when you purchase a $50 gift card!

Waffle House

Not surprising from a restaurant that’s known for never closing, Waffle House will continue to be open 24/7 on Christmas Day. So stop by anytime you like for your breakfast-food fix. Don’t forget to pour on lots of syrup!

Yogurtland

They will be open and are inviting you to send your loved loves an eGift card this hololiday season. From Dec. 20-25, you’ll receive a $5 Bonus Card with any eGift purchase of $25 or more. Guests can earn a maximum of four bonus cards per order, which are valid for use in-store from January 1 – 31, 2022 only.

Do DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Seamless Deliver on Christmas?

If you’re planing to order in on Christmas Eve or Day, it can be convenient to utilize a food delivery service. Some of the most popular ones who likely work with many restaurants in your area are DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Seamless, and you can order on Christmas for delivery or pickup depending on if the eatery is open. Many are, but be sure to check in the app earlier in the day so you’re in the know before dinnertime. As always, when ordering delivery, be sure to tip your driver!

Restaurants Closed On Christmas 2021

Here are some of the nationwide restaurants that will not be open on Christmas Day.