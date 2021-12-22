Chicago Tap Theatre Returns to Live Performances

Spread the love

What a thrill to have Chicago Tap Theatre return, whether in-person or live streaming.

“The title of this special performance is rooted in the fact that for many of us at Chicago Tap Theatre, tap dance was the sustaining force that allowed us to get through this very difficult period,” said CTT Artistic Director Mark Yonally. “The beauty of this most American of art forms is profound. It is literally our love of this dance form that moves us, inspires us, and gives us life.”

For the Love of Tap will feature a variety of audience favorites including, Moonlight and Alfonso Muskedunder, along with the premiere of several new works. Additionally, CTT will re-introduce audiences to the well-known feature, Flying Turtles. Flying Turtles was last seen on the Chicago stage in 2013. It is considered by many as one of the most important pieces of concert tap dance choreography. Flying Turtles is a masterpiece of polyrhythm by one of the pioneers of concert tap dance, Brenda Bufalino. CTT is the only company with the rights to perform this piece in Illinois. Ms. Bufalino joined CTT in November for a special week-long residency, working directly with the performers to ensure the piece will be properly executed to her specifications.

Chicago Tap Theatre, Photo: Courtesy of Chicag Tap Theatre

“After nearly two years, we are excited to have our audiences back in person and share our deep love of tap dance. We look forward to welcoming back those who are familiar with tap along with those who are new to this dynamic genre of dancing,” Yonally stated. “Everyone is in for a very special treat.

CTT’s diverse and talented dancers who will be featured in For the Love of Tap include, Mark Yonally, Sterling Harris, Molly Smith, Heather Latakas, Sara Anderson, Molly Eder, Ali Calmoneri, Amber Buchanan and Chris Large. Choreographers include Brenda Bufalino, Star Dixon, Rich Ashworth, Sterling Harris and Molly Smith

For the Love of Tap tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at chicagotaptheatre.com/events. For the Love of Tap will also be released as a streaming show on Vimeo on Friday, March 4. Tickets for the livestream will be available at Chicago Livestream

About Chicago Tap Theatre:

Now in its 19th season, Chicago Tap Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3 with a multifaceted mission: to preserve America’s indigenous dance form, to promote that dance through story-based shows and innovative presentation, to educate the community and make tap dance accessible to a broad spectrum of people and to foster relationships with other arts organizations. Chicago Tap Theatre also offers classes for children and adults.