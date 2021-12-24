A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Experience – Coming to Chicago in January 2022!

Spread the love

A Boozy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Is Coming to Chicago!

Climb down the rabbit hole and join us on an immersive, topsy-turvy cocktail adventure!

Brought to you by the team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, this magical journey is one you won’t want to miss. It’s sure to be the maddest tea party the city has ever seen.



Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Tickets are on sale now for the whimsical pop-up experience that’s coming to The Galway Arms on North Clark Street in mid January.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour ‘Eat Me’ cake! Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails. It’s all fun and games until someone steals the Queen of Hearts tarts!

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Come and explore the magic and join the tea party to end all tea parties! This 90 minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland costs $47 per person, and includes 2x bespoke cocktails and ‘Eat Me’ cake.

Book now before you miss the maddest tea party of them all!

This event has been a huge hit, selling out Sydney & Melbourne before beginning a USA tour and selling out Pittsburgh, Denver & San Francisco. Book your tickets now with this link.

Photos: Explore Hidden