Sandra Aris Padded Toddler Pants Giveaway

Spread the love

Splash Magazine Worldwide is honored to partner with Asylum Public Relations and Sandra Aris to giveaway one padded toddler pants. These fun super star pants offer full padding for those toddlers learning to walk; a $29 value they can be purchased on the Sandra Aris site, or on Amazon and you get the chance to win one for free!!! No purchase necessary to win! All you need to do to enter is comment below, or comment on the post on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Contest runs between Dec 27, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022. Winner will be chosen randomly from all entries around Dec 9! The toddler pants will be shipped from Sandra Aris, and winner can choose the pattern (Super Star or La Vie En Rose) and size (6 months – 3T) of their choice.

Follow Sandra Aris on Facebook (@sadraarisdesign) and Instagram (@sandraarisdesign) to keep up to date on their amazing products.

Contest Rules:

Entries will begin on Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time and conclude Jan. 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time.

Eligibility:

Only residents of the U.S.A. with a shipping address in the U.S.A are eligible to win.

Must be 18 years or older.

Only one entry per person, per platform.

Comment is necessary to enter the sweepstakes below on splashmags.com; OR a comment on social media is required. Commenting is the only way we can contact a winner so, a comment will be needed in order to be a possible winner.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

Employees of Splash Magazines Worldwide, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of Employees are not eligible to participate in the Contest. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Selection:

When the Contest concludes, the winner’s name will be drawn at random from all entrants.

Contact:

Winner will be contacted by Jan 5, 2022 on the platform they entered (or by email) and can expect to receive the item shipped to contestant from Sandra Aris.

Sponsorship:

The Contest, hosted by Splash Magazines Worldwide, is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Privacy:

Mailing information submitted with an entry will be kept confidential, and will not be shared in any way.

Images provided by Asylum Public Relations.