Santa Claus Came Early to Canoga Park Thanks to Christy’s Foundation

Hundreds of children in Canoga Park felt the Spirit of the Holidays thanks to Christy’s Foundation. An enchanting celebration of the true meaning of Christmas, featuring Santa Claus, Elves, Presents, & Celebrities.

Christy’s Foundation hosted its Annual Christmas Giveaway in Support of Children in Need at 21710 Vanowen Street, Canoga Park, Ca inside Topanga Mall. Christy’s Foundation gave out hundreds of Toys to children. With the theme, “Better to Give than Receive,” Celebrities that came to help with Christy’s Foundation were as follows: Jeremy Miller, Chef Sean, Landon Barker, Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno, Shanice Wilson, KingCarlx and more!

Families were greeted by Christy’s Foundation Team, Celebrities, Santa and Elves! Each child walked away with presents, photos on the red carpet, celebrity autographs and feeling overjoyed & loved.

About Christy’s Foundation:

Christy’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial aid and assistance to children with specific unmet needs such as medical, dental, mental health, or educational services for which other resources are insufficient or nonexistent. For example, They provided funding for medical consultations, psychological counseling, prescriptions, and eyeglasses. Christy’s Foundation is funding dental care, computers, summer school, toys drives, clothing, reading and hearing tests.

Christy’s Foundation serves as a safety net for children who have “fallen through the cracks” of existing agencies and charitable organizations. Through a network of community service providers and contacts, we look for those children who have a genuine need, but do not qualify for assistance from other resources. Basically, we help those kids no one else does.

For the safety of the volunteers, hosts, and staff, all COVID-19 protocols were in place.

“All kids need a little help, a little hope, and someone who believes in them.”

Christy’s Foundation hosts many events throughout the year. For your brand or company to be involved stay up to date with Christy’s Foundation by visiting: https://christysfoundation.org/