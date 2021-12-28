Actor/Model Steven P. Hamm – Looking Forward To 2022

Spread the love

Steven P. Hamm is taking the entertainment world by storm. The rising star is a retired veteran (army pilot) who served his country for 23 ½ years. He has the look of a serious detective, but can easily portray a sex symbol. He has become a popular positive inspiration on social media, and is making a name for himself as an actor, model and voice-over artist.

Was Santa good to you?

Yes! Santa was good to me. I didn’t need or want much. He got me exactly what I wanted.

As an actor….what is your actor’s New Year resolution?

To focus on training and learn some new skills.

What are your hopes and goals for 2022?

To book more roles, finish editing my second audiobook, and hopefully get more VO work.

Describe your biggest adventure?

My biggest adventure so far would have to be the surprise trip to Hawaii my wife planned for my 50th birthday. She was able to keep it a secret for over 6 months. We saw some gorgeous beaches and went on some great excursions.

She loves to travel. Lots of trips planned for 2022..fingers crossed.

How can your acting career benefit from your adventures and your army knowledge?

Both can benefit in so many ways. I have been around the world and experienced many different things. My military background can lend authenticity to any role.

What is your favorite movie and why?

“The Equalizer” with Denzel Washington. His character is just like me. Very methodical in both planning and execution. The fight sequences were choreographed very well.

Do you have a favorite role or character in a film of all time?

The Rock in “Walking Tall”. His hometown succumbed to crime, and he was pivotal in turning things around.

What advice do you have for the planet for the new year?

Let’s all just get along and do the right things so that we can get back to some kind of normal living.

Photo Credits: Steve Hamm