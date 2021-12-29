Holiday Lights Echo Limousine – Now Offering Tours and Packages for Outings!

Spread the love

Sit back, relax and take a ride with Echo Limousine this holiday season! Rated the Best Limousine Service in Chicago for 2021 by Expertise.com, and also rated 5 stars on Yelp and Trip Advisor; Chicago’s own, Echo Limousine is excited to announce their 2021 holiday lights promotions for date nights, small groups and corporate outings (and all following COVID safety precautions!): Run, Rudolph, Run, and the Jingle All the Way.



Echo Limousine offers rides for the attractions below. You also have the option to request what city or suburb streets you would like to tour, and they will handle the rest!

Morton Arboretum Illumination

Aurora Festival of Lights

Let it Shine Light Show

Package #1: Run, Rudolph, Run

Up to 8 guests

Minimum of 2 hours Sunday-Monday, minimum of 3 hours on Saturday

Mile Radius = endless

Total Cost: $150/hour (minimum hours: 2 hours Sunday through Monday, 3 hours on Saturday)

Package #2: Jingle All the Way

Up to 14 guests

Minimum of 2 hours Sunday-Monday, minimum of 3 hours on Saturday

Mile Radius = endless

Total Cost: $180/hour (minimum hours: 2 hours Sunday through Monday, 3 hours on Saturday)

Echo Limousine can also customize holiday lights packages for individual needs and smaller groups (2s, 3s, 4s, and more!)

Rates start at $150 per hour depending on vehicle; minimum hours: 2 hours Sunday through Monday, 3 hours on Saturday.

*Please call (773) 774-1074 to reserve and for additional ride rates for small groups

**Light show tickets must be purchased separately.

I highly recommend Echo Limousine if you are in need of a professional and reliable driver service. The company is very accommodating and flexible. My friend and I needed a ride to and from Chicago’s Christkindlmarket this holiday season, and Echo was the perfect choice for our travel into the heart of downtown. It was also very cold on the December day we went, and being driven to and from our destination brought us both a sense of relief and far less stress.



We were promptly picked up right in front of my home by our driver, Willy. He was very professional, smiling, welcoming and accommodating during our ride. Willy was lovely to talk with during the ride, including having a plethora of knowledge of good ideas for future rides around the city.

The car itself was shiny, stylish and sleek. It was comfortable, very clean inside and the perfect sedan size for two passengers. I was also impressed with the variety of limos Echo offers for different numbers of groups of people, which I think is important in terms of accommodations for all of your travel needs.



When my friend and I finished up at Christkindlmarket, Willy promptly picked us up at the agreed upon time and place, and delivered us back to my house safe and sound.

Take advantage right now with Echo Limosine’s Holiday Lights Packages, or for any time you are in need of a wonderful and professional driving service!

Photos: Courtesy of Echo Limousine

For more information, visit the website or call 773-774-1074.

ECHO LIMOUSINE COVID PRECAUTIONS

Echo Limousine is proud to say that over 95% of their staff are COVID vaccinated and they recommend the below for all chauffeurs:

Always wear a mask during all rides.

If you feel sick, stay at home.

If you have a mild illness, respiratory symptoms, or have a fever (38 C or 100.4 F or above), stay home and keep away from others. If your symptoms get worse, call your doctor.

Wash your hands frequently.

Wash your hands with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to disinfect your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Use a tissue to cover your cough or sneeze and throw the tissue in the trash, then wash your hands. If you don’t have a tissue within reach, cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Clean and disinfect your vehicles after each trip. Pay special attention to surfaces that you and passengers frequently touch like seatbelts, door-handles, armrests or windows

Open the windows. Roll down the windows during trips and / or use the car’s vents to bring in fresh outside air.

No hand shaking with passengers.