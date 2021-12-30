C2E2 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo Review – A Successful 2021 Comeback

Spread the love

C2E2, greetings! So happy to be back! My last visit was in 2019 before the pandemic started. I missed this expo greatly, as it is one of the best around. As the website quotes: “C2E2 was the best comic show of 2020, the last comic show of 2021.”

McCormick Place Entrance

C2E2 contains hundreds of arts and vendors

C2E2, the largest comic, cosplay, and pop culture convention in the Midwest, took over in-person in downtown Chicago once more, after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown (December 10-12). Once again, people were able to attend the expo from all over the world, and come together to celebrate and let their inner geek show at McCormick Place (2301 S. Martin Luther King Drive).



C2E2 attendees love to participate in cosplay

C2E2 has a little something for everyone, no matter your interests such as comic books, cosplay, wrestling, anime, video games, TV shows, movies, comedy – you name it, C2E2 has it!

Gaming Zone

Cosplay

One of my favorite things to do for C2E2 is to dress up for the event, as well as enjoy what others are wearing and showcasing-which is all part of the experience. There really is no greater joy than being able to dress as one of your favorite pop culture icons, imaginary heroes or villains that you look up to. C2E2 is the coolest people-watching party around, as is seeing so many different cosplay themes come together under one roof. Some costume highlights for me this time around included; Scooby Doo and Shaggy advertising graham cracker sticks, Sesame Street science with Beeker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Mrs. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, Mary Poppins, a familiar face from The Labyrinth film and many more!

Star Wars Cosplay

Sesame Street Cosplay

Labyrinth Film

C2E2 never disappoints with dozens of entertainment and activities for fans. There are comic book guests, cosplay, celebrity guest appearances (this time around we got to meet Jackson Rathbone from The Twilight films), autographs, photo ops, gaming, a video game area and meetups.



C2E2 contains hundreds of arts and vendors

Welcome back, Artist Alley! Artist Alley is where over 500 authors, designers, and illustrators come together to share and sell their artwork and products. Don’t forget the over 300 exhibitors that fill the booths with games, comic books, art, t-shirts, collectibles, books, brands, and toys, as well.



Come purchase your favorite Lego character

Another fun event that is a tradition at C2E2 is the Cosplay Costume Contest and Celebration, where people don their best costumes for big prizes. Winners included Bmbids (Soundwave from Transformers – 1st place), Say it Ain’t Sew (The Raven Queen from Dungeons and Dragons – 2nd place) and Valerie Meachum (Marion Lavorre The Ruby of the Sea from Critical Role – 3rd place).

Being a part of C2E2 again was the ultimate experience, and I look forward to its returns next year (August 5-7, 2022). C2E2, see you then!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

For more information on C2E2, next year’s event or to join the newsletter, please visit the website.



