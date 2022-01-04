Spread the love

About Immersive van Gogh

Immersive van Gogh is a visually spectacular digital art installment that has been experienced by over three-million visitors across North America. The exhibition invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.

Our visit to this unique exhibit in the round was as described – immersive with the artwork surrounding the viewer, larger than life. Leave plenty of time to stand or sit listen to the music and absorb the great works displayed.

Now, mindful that the Omicron viral strain causes a global uptick in cases, the Van Gogh Exhibit has provided additional measures to ensure the well being of visitors to the Lighthouse Las Vegas located on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino)

The most visible of these measures are social distancing circles programmed into the projection that ensure audiences in the free-to-roam galleries maintain a safe distance from each other.

Immersive Van Gogh has closely adhered to all state and local Covid guidelines in their 17 different venues across the U.S. and Canada. In Las Vegas, masks are required for all visitors.

The Immersive van Gogh’s social distancing circles are provided to enhance safety measures within the exhibit. “After nearly two years of navigating this pandemic, Immersive van Gogh has led the industry in providing a Covid-safe experience,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive van Gogh. “Even in the early days of the pandemic, we had hundreds of thousands of visitors come through our Toronto exhibit and not a single case was attributed to our venue. We have carefully crafted an experience that is ‘safe to GOGH’.”

More than 4 million tickets have been sold to Immersive van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America. The exhibit invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.

The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive van Gogh are encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises(1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Tickets and Venue Information

Tickets for The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit Las Vegas, located at the all-new Lighthouse Las Vegas on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) are on sale for viewings through March 13, 2022, and range in price from $59.99 to $99.99 (+ taxes and fees).

For more information about Immersive van Gogh, visit van Gogh Las Vegas. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghvegas on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.