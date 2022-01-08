Chicago Theatre Week marks its 10th year, celebrating the return of live theatre, February 17 – 27, 2022

Spread the love

League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, releases a “sneak peek” at select show titles for Chicago Theatre Week 2022

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Chicago (November 8, 2021)– Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW22), an annual celebration of the rich

tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, returns for its 10 th year and will take place February 17-27, 2022.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra – The Chevalier

Chicago Theatre Week is back in-person after a quieter and mostly online 2021 theatre scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago Theatre Week, spanning a week and two full weekends, is heading into its 10 th year. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, more than 100 theatre productions are expected to participate in neighborhoods throughout the city and suburbs.

Fireflies at Northlight

A list of confirmed participating productions will be available when tickets go on sale at 10:00am

CST on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. The value-priced CTW tickets will

be $30, $15, or less.

Joffrey Ballet Chicago Don Quixote Promo Photography featuring Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez © Todd Rosenberg Photography 2021

A “sneak peek” of the approximately 100 productions expected to participate includes: Blue Man

Group (Briar Street Theatre), Come From Away (Broadway In Chicago), Don Quixote (Joffrey Ballet),

Evita (Drury Lane Theatre), Gem of the Ocean (Goodman Theatre), The Lady from the Sea (Court

Theatre), Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon (Lookingglass Theatre Company), Queen of the Night

(Victory Gardens Theater), The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Broadway In Chicago), Together at Last

(The Second City), West Side Story (Marriott Theatre) and Women of Soul (Mercury Theater Chicago).

Second City – Together at Last PR Photo 002 – Photo by Timothy M. Schmidt

In a typical year, more than 100 participating productions offer value-priced tickets to 600+ individual

performances during Chicago Theatre Week. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time.

Simon and Garfunkel Story at Skyline



“Chicago theatres are open again and Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is a celebration of our resilient theatre industry. We hope every Chicagoan will celebrate with us,” comments League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp. “Chicago’s rich tradition of theatre is known worldwide, and Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect time to explore new work, fresh talent, musicals, improv, and more.”“Chicago’s theatre scene is a critical differentiator for our City. With more than 250 theatres, Chicago offers something for everyone,” said Glenn Eden, Chair, Choose Chicago Board of Directors.

TimeLine Theatre – Relentless

“Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is more important than ever as we celebrate the reopening of live theatre. Chicago Theatre Week is an amazing opportunity to experience all that Chicago has to offer for both locals and visitors alike.”

Evita at Drury Lane Theatre

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose

Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter or follow @ChicagoPlays on Twitter for

updates and announcements.

Fabian Reimair and Artists of English National Ballet in Creature by Akram Khan © Laurent Liotardo at Harris Theater

The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is #CTW22.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 5 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com. #ChiTheatre

Blue Man Group PHOTO CREDIT Lindsey Best





The League of Chicago Theatres’ Mission Statement

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an

alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for

Chicago’s theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.

Squirrel Girl at DePaul

About Choose Chicago

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city’s unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city and its member business community. Follow @ChooseChicago on Twitter and on Instagram @choosechicago. Like us on Facebook. For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com.

Northwestern Wirtz Center presents The Ballad of Mulan

