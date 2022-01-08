“The Real Inspector Hound” at Saint Sebastian Players

Spread the love

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) continues its 40th anniversary season with The Real Inspector Hound by Tom Stoppard, whose mystery-farce follows two theatre critics, Moon and Birdboot, who are watching the ludicrous setup of a country house murder mystery, in the style of a whodunit. As the drama proceeds, they become involved in the action, causing a series of events that parallel the play they are watching. If you are looking for an escape from our real world problems, this is the place to go.

The Real Inspector Hound poster





Performances take place January 14–February 6, 2022 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



Making his SSP directing debut is Rob Gretta, who appeared earlier this season in SSP’s Born Yesterday. Some of his directing credits, which range from new works to Shakespeare and Sondheim to Menotti, include Witness for the Prosecution (Theatre Tallahassee, Florida), Sunday in the Park with George (The Theatre Company, Texas) and Avenue Q (Arizona Repertory Theatre).

The Real Inspector Hound, Claire Rutkowski-Croix Dakota Perkins (back), Sarah Seidler-Shelley DeHosse (front) by Robert-Eric West

SSP company members in the cast include Gabrielle Arietta Cross, Adam E. Hoak, Eric S. Prahl and Claire Rutkowski. Other cast members include Shelley DeHosse, Valerie Gerlock, Croix Dakota Perkins and Sarah Seidler. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Sean Michael Barrett as properties manager, John Austin as co-stage manager and Jim Masini and Jill Chukerman Test as co-producers. Also on the team is Brendan Siddall as co-stage manager.



SSP’s expanded 40th anniversary season continues with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, with book by Rachel Sheinkin and score by William Finn, March 11–April 3 and the world premiere of The Shady Lady by Kara Poe Atnip and SSP company member Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend May 5–22. In addition, the third annual 10-Minute Play Festival takes place June 9–12.

The Real Inspector Hound 2-Croix Dakota Perkins, Sarah Seidler, Claire Rutkowski, Shelley DeHosse by Robert-Eric West

SSP is adhering to all protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and the CDC. Current requirements include providing proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance date) and masking at all times. Anyone without proper documentation, or anyone who refuses to wear a mask, will not be admitted. For updates, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago’s North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

The Real Inspector Hound 1-Croix Dakota Perkins, Claire Rutkowski, Sarah Seidler, Shelley DeHosse by Robert-Eric West

The Real Inspector Hound runs January 14–February 6, 2022,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield

just west of Ashland, in Chicago.

Free parking is available in two lots.



Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and children younger than 12

and $20 at the door for students with valid IDs.

Group rates also are available.

The Real Inspector Hound 4-Croix Dakota Perkins, Claire Rutkowski by Robert-Eric West





All programming is subject to change.

For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.

