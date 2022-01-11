Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook – Everything You Need Gameday Under One Roof

Spread the love

If the setting you get to take in every sporting event is the main reason you come to Las Vegas, there is a new home for you. The Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook, right inside Resorts World Las Vegas, has sports, food and a little bit of everything that makes this the place to be not only on gameday, but every day.

Dawg House Exterior

To bring together everything that the Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book has to offer, you need a venue as big as their 15,000 square foot location. The pairing of bars, restaurant and a stunning sports book are the focal point of this setting, but that is only the beginning. You can also find live music, dueling pianos, karaoke and private couches with video game systems to enjoy in between watching and betting on sporting events. We haven’t even gotten to the food that makes sure you are never wanting.

Buffalo Cauliflower

The food is elevated beyond your typical sports bar menu that you might forget about sports entirely. Who are we kidding? With televisions at every angle, you can’t forget. Every restaurant has that one appetizer you don’t want to miss, and the Dawg House’s bacon candy is that one. The name ‘bacon candy’ might be a bit deceiving, since it is actually pork belly done to tender and crispy perfection. It is smothered in their truly delicious bacon jam, a sweet, smokey and thick sauce that clearly pays homage to their Nashville roots. You also can’t go wrong with their selection of smoked wings, but the Buffalo Cauliflower is a great choice as well as their sauces really shine through. Just make sure to top it with blue cheese to complete the experience. The other wonderfulness about the Dawg House is their love of tater tots, using them in multiple ways including their Totchos, a tater tot version of nachos.

Chicken fried steak

Of course, you are going to find burgers, but their selection is over-the-top unique headlined by the “Rottweiler”, smothered in that wonderful bacon jam, crispy onions and their own BBQ sauce. You can also choose from a long line of Dawgs or Sammies, but they also offer a truly Southern experience with the chicken fried steak. I would save quite a bit of room if you were going for this dish as it is large and rich and the buttermilk gravy that slathers this tender ribeye is so good, you will be begging for a biscuit to sop it up.

When it comes to cocktails, Dawg House Saloon not only has two bars for you to grab a seat at, but they have a third bar right at the sports book and a long list of specialty cocktails and beer to satisfy anyone. The only way to start off an early day is with the “Hair of the Dawg” Bloody Mary. A triple shot of vodka is combined with a spicy and very flavorful house Bloody Mary mix and then you get an appetizer of top with a skewer of assorted meats and cheeses, the perfect pairing for this cocktail. The “Wanna Go For a Ride” is a unique mixture of Rémy Martin 1738, Cointreau, lemon, topped off with a sugar rim. Finally if you are looking for a classic and strong cocktail, the Dawg Saloon has a great take on the Old Fashioned with their “The Nash Vegas”. Rye and peach whiskey are combined with orange and bourbon cherry, giving you all the great classic flavor, but a little more subtle and forgiving.

Hair of the Dawg

If you think about everything that is coming up, from the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl to the ultimate sporting event, March Madness, the Dawg House Saloon will be the place to be. Resorts World is the new kid on the block in Las Vegas and it is worth a visit just to see how stunningly beautiful the property is. Whether you come back to stay or you just want a heck of a fun time from the first kick until the last song is played, after one visit you will definitely add Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook to your list of must visits every trip to Las Vegas.

For more information, visit: Dawg House Saloon