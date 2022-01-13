MJ Live joins Purple Reign, Legends in Concert, and Laugh Factory as the Tropicana Las Vegas unveils 2022 Entertainment Lineup

Spread the love

Tropicana Las Vegas, Home of the Icons, presents three headlining shows inside the Tropicana Theater celebrating the most iconic musical icons and Laugh Factory, known as one of the most iconic places for comedy.

MJ LIVE, highlighting the music of Michael Jackson, joins the roster for 2022 of beloved superstars performing under one roof at the Tropicana. The award-winning show will debut at the Tropicana Las Vegas on Monday, February 7, 2022.



Photo courtesy MJ Live

Tropicana Las Vegas has always been the place to party with entertainment that makes everyone feel good. MJ Live brings a high-energy tribute show highlighting the talent of legendary entertainer Michael Jackson. More than any other solo artist, the King of Pop released 10 number one hits on the Top 100 Singles charts. Audiences will sing along to hits such as “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” A younger Michael Jackson is spotlighted during a Jackson 5 segment featuring classics like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There.” The MJ LIVE dancers and live band, along with dazzling lighting and effects, create a spectacular production.

Photo courtesy Legends in Concert

MJ LIVE joins an all-star entertainment lineup featuring female icons of today as they serenade and entertain audiences in Legends in Concert, the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip. Starting February 2, 2002 audiences will experience the music of amazing female superstars, as they take the stage to pay homage to some of the greatest artists in music history.

Elisa Furr, fresh off Jimmy Fallon’s Clash of the Cover Bands®, takes the stage as Celine Dion, embracing the vocal prowess and passionate showmanship for which Celine is known. With her distinctive contralto singing voice, Cher will be performed by Lisa McClowry. Tierney Allen returns to the Legends stage embodying all that is Lady Gaga.

Rounding out this iconic cast will be Janae Longo as Adele, which will be sure to delight fans young and old. These Divas are sure to captivate you with their live vocals and stunning performances. Taking this show to the highest Diva Level will be Las Vegas’ most famous Diva, Frank Marino, who makes his return as Celebrity Host and his portrayal of Joan Rivers, the pioneer of women in comedy.

Photo courtesy Purple Reign

Purple Reign, The Prince Tribute Show starring Jason Tenner, urges everyone “Let’s Go Crazy!” and party like it’s “1999” as he sings, dances, and commands the stage. With a live band, backup singers, and dancers, “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Purple Rain,” and “Sign o’ the Times” come to life. Prince’s musical career phases covered decades combining funk, R&B, Latin, rock, new wave, classical, soul, synth-pop, psychedelia, pop, jazz, and hip hop.

Photo courtesy Murray Sawchuck

Celebrating its 9-year anniversary at the Tropicana, Laugh Factory Las Vegas is an icon of comedy. The Laugh Factory is known around the world as one of the premiere spots for comedy and continues to book comedy superstars in its nightly 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. shows. Laugh Factory also offers afternoon shows from Rich Little (6:30 p.m. show) and Murray the Magician (4 p.m.) Thursday through Sunday.

MJ LIVE performs at the Tropicana Theater inside Tropicana Las Vegas nightly (dark Tuesdays) at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) starting on Feb. 7, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and start at $57.50 (excluding tax and fees).

Legends in Concert performs at Tropicana Las Vegas Wednesday through Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees).

courtesy Rich Little

Tickets for Purple Reign start at $49.98 plus tax and fees. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Laugh Factory Las Vegas offers general admission tickets for their 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. shows priced at $49.95, VIP seating priced at $59.95, and Golden Circle & VIP booth seating priced at $69.95 plus taxes and applicable fees.

Tickets for all Tropicana Las Vegas shows can be purchased at the Tropicana Las Vegas Box Office, open Sunday through Thursday from 12 noon to 11 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 12 noon to 12:30 a.m., by calling call 702-739-2411 or toll free (800) 829-9034, or visit Trop Las Vegas.

Feature photo by Dianne Davis

