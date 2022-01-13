National Pizza Week Deals and Freebies 2022

Spread the love

Here’s something to celebrate – It’s National Pizza Week through January 16, 2022. To help you maximize on the great offers happening, RetailMeNot has rounded up a list of the best deals and restaurants celebrating this week.

Bertucci’s : Talk about a pizza deal! Bertucci’s let you order two large signature pizzas, rolls and salad (delivery or to-go) for only $36. Fit for up to four people. Plus, on Tuesdays, you can BOGO it up with a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of one with code 2FORTUESDAY.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse : Hope you’re hungry, because you’ve got options! BJ’s is offering family meals starting at $40, and take out and delivery for a half off a large deep dish or a tavern-cut pizza with the promo code HALFOFF from Tuesday through Sunday.

Blackjack Pizza : They are serious about their pizza deals at Blackjack! For just $10.99, get a large one-topping pizza with code LIT. Eat up!

Blaze Pizza : Take advantage of their Blaze Rewards and get free pizzas, desserts and drinks. Pro tip: Get free delivery through Postmates when you reach an order minimum of $15.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Download the Brixx Rewards app and sign up now for $10 off on your second visit.

Casey’s General Store : The nation’s fifth-largest pizza chain is offering many great deals to celebrate National Pizza Week. Buy one, get one half-off large pizzas with the code BOGO throughout all January and February. Plus, get a large single top[ing pizza for $10.99 with code 1TOP from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17.

Domino’s

Domino’s : This popular pizzeria is serving up some big deals! You can enjoy a carryout pizza for $7.99 with up to three toppings with the option of dips and twists. This doesn’t apply for XL and specialty pizzas. You can also mix & match two items for $5.99 each.

Donatos: For National Pizza Week, Donatos will give Rewards members double points on every order that includes one of their new plant-based pepperoni pizzas – Cauliflower Works or Cauliflower Pepperoni & Peppers. Become a Rewards member here .

Fresh Brothers : There are a ton of online deals during National Pizza Week at Fresh Brothers! You can get an x-large pepperoni pizza and salad for $25, the knot lovers deals for $34 and more deals .

Godfather’s Pizza : Have a great dinner at Godfather’s Pizza with their new special: You can get two pizzas for $28.

Grimaldi’s : The beloved pizzeria has a new “Margherita Margarita” special menu. The menu offerings include your choice of a margherita pizza, black cherry margarita, arugula sunset salad, black cheery cheesecake, and more. Yummy!

Hungry Howie’s : You can enjoy their Mix & Match special, which includes a flatbread, pizza, salad, pita sandwich or cheesy bread for $6.99 each.

Little Caesars : Not one to be left off any pizza list, Little Caesars is celebrating big. They’re offering Hot-N-Ready large classic pizzas with 33% more pepperoni for $5.55. You can also get their Meal Deal, which is a large classic Pepperoni pizza Crazy Combo and a two-liter Pepsi beverage for $9.99.

Marco’s

Marco’s : Use the code HOT2GO to get a large two-topping pizza for $8.99 each. Pus, get $3 off large speciality pizzas with code SPECIAL3 or unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for $7.99 each. Prices and participation may vary by location, so check first.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery : You can chow down on many different deals, like a large one-topping stuffed crust pizza for just $11.99, a calzone ring & cinnamon sticks for just $12.99 and three free medium one-topping pizzas for $21. Check your local restaurant for specifics .

MOD Pizza : When you buy two salads in January, MOD will give you a free pizza in February. Must be redeemed by Feb. 28.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza : Save big at Mountain Mike’s when you join their Mountain Rewards program. You’ll get $5 off your first order and loyalty points you can redeem for free food!

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom : To celebrate National Pizza Week, this popular restaurant is offering their Original Flavors pizzas, like Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, Italian Nachos, Calzones and the Chicago-style pizza. You can also join their OC Rewards program to get perks and rewards.

Papa Gino’s : Get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $11.99 each when you use the code 8976 at checkout. You can also get a large cheese pizza, chicken tenders, and small cheese breadsticks for $24.99 with the same code.

Papa John’s : This pizzeria is celebrating with lots of cheesy deals! Try their Papa’s picks, NY style pizza and handcrafted specialities. You can also join their Papa rewards program to rack up those points for free food!

Papa Murphy’s : Last year, you could enter to win free Papa Murphy’s for an entire year. They were also giving away $92,500 in prizes! Fingers crossed they offer this deal again.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings : They are offering two delicious deals, including a special deal for National Pizza Week. And for National Pizza Week (Jan. 10-16), guests who purchase one specialty pizza will get a free cheese pizza with code FreeCheesePZ at checkout.

Peter Piper Pizza : This restaurant is offering an All-You-Can-Eat buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Pieology

Pieology : You can create your own pizza at Pieology during Pizza Week. Choose from four crusts, 40+ sauces, topping and afterbakes.

Pizza Hut : Head over to the Hut for some serious savings! Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for only $10 with their Tastemaker Deal during National Pizza Week.

Pizza Inn: Enjoy one of their large two topping House Pan Pizza’s for just $11.99. Plus, their Buffett To-Go Jojo’s Ultimate Variety is available for $25.99.

Red Robin: Get $5 off your first order when you order through Uber Eats and use the code US25WELCOME.

Round Table : Just join their Loyalty program, download the app and get six free twists.

Shakey’s: When you join Shakey’s E-Club, you’ll get coupons, special offers, new product alerts and discounts.