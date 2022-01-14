BottleRock Napa Debuts Diverse Lineup for 2022

Spread the love

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2022 festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs. The 3-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 27-29, 2022.

One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, the BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, and more.

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.”

Here’s what you can expect this time around!

Experience 75+ bands on five music stages

Celebrity and chef performances on the culinary stage

Great sightlines throughout the venue

Access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley’s finest chefs and restaurateurs

Dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor and mingle with your favorite vintners making every festivalgoer feel like a VIP

Access to craft beer and specialty cocktails

Free Wi-Fi

3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges

General admission is available as a 3-day or 1-day pass

3-Day General Admission tickets are $379/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $899/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets are $1699/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1799/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $4995/pp.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2022 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.