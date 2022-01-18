Epic Burger – Tasty and Satisfying

Spread the love

I love a good burger with a side of fries. I was excited to try Epic Burger as their Jalapeño Cheese Bomb Burger won Chicago Gourmet’s 2021 Hamburger Hop along with side offerings and milkshakes. Epic Burger has been named the “Best Local Food Chain” by Time Out Chicago, featured among the nation’s “Hot Restaurant Brands To Watch” by CNBC, and was named one of “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” on QSRs 2020 40/40 List.

Classic Epic Burger

Opened in 2008, Epic Burger serves as a community beacon and pioneer of inclusivity, establishing the use of non-GMO ingredients, Halal-certified preparations and expansive vegetarian options as standard in the quick service realm. Now in 2020, Epic Burger ushers in a new decade of innovation by marrying high-tech operations advancements with data-driven consumer trends and remains dedicated to delivering simple, real ingredients with speed and ease.

I would say “simple, real ingredients” is key here. Upon arrival my guest and I went with the Classic Epic Burger, Jalapeño Cheese Bomb Burger, Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries and a Strawberry Milkshake. The Classic consists of a single black angus beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onion, and Epic sauce, served on a brioche bun. The patty was well-seasoned and tasted yummy. Truly a classic burger with no frills that hits the spot. The Jalapeño Cheese Bomb Burger…two hand-smashed, all beef patties stacked with jalapeño cream cheese, fried shallots and bacon built on a bed of organic veggies and fiesta ranch. A lot was going on here and stacked high, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to finish it. I did enjoy the spice of the jalapeño and the salty flavor of the bacon strips but the cream cheese and fiesta ranch was a lot of condiment. I would have preferred one or the other rather than both together.

Jalapeño Cheese Bomb Burger

The Chicken Tenders had a great crisp to them and the middle was nice and juicy. With a variety of dipping sauces we went with buffalo and bbq sauces. Between the French Fries and the Sweet Potato fries, the French Fries were the winner here. Just enough sea salt, they were the perfect crispy you want when you bite into a fry. The sweet potato waffle fries lacked in flavor for me, did not have the crisp of the french fry and thought they were just OK. And now for milkshake time, besides Strawberry; Vanilla, Chocolate, Nutella, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter are also an option. It was creamy and not too sweet which I liked. My guest thought the strawberry flavor was a bit muted but overall good. While we went with meat based items, Epic Burger also offers Beyond Meat™ Burger and Tenders, and a Garden Veggie Ranch burger. If you prefer chicken, the Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich is also a choice.

Good flavor and the simple ingredients is the aspect that made this an overall great meal and left with my belly feeling satisfied. I would return for another burger and those tasty french fries. With seven locations, make sure you check one out soon.

Epic AF Challenge

And if you are feeling ambitious, you may want to try ​​Epic Burger’s new Epic AF Challenge. The Challenge includes Two double Black Angus Beef Epic Burgers stacked with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions and Epic Sauce served with a double order of Epic Fries, an order of Sweet Potato Fries, an order of Onion Rings, a 3 Piece order of Chicken Tenders and an Epic Shake. Those with dietary restrictions can choose the Halal or Vegetarian option too!

The Challenge: Consume all items within the time limit.

Cost: $20.08

Time to complete: 20 Minutes 08 Seconds

Rules: Must be 18 years or older to participate, No assistance with competition, Must complete all food and milkshake within 20 minutes and 08 seconds Must sign a waiver

Prizes: Gift Card for $20.08, EPIC AF Shirt, Name/Photo in a social media post

Epic Burger Locations:

River North – 407 N Clark St

Lincoln Park – 1000 W North Ave

South Loop – 517 S State St

Skokie – 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center

Gold Coast – 40 E Pearson

West Loop – 550 W Adams

Evanston – 1622 Sherman Ave

For more information, visit: https://epicburger.com/. Follow along on social at IG: @TheEpicBurger, Facebook: @TheEpicBurger.

Photos: Neil Burger