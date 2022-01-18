Health and Fitness Products 2022 – Kickoff Your New Year in a Healthy Way

Spread the love

2022 is upon us and that means the annual New Year’s Resolution. Trying to drop some pounds and getting fit and ready for more time at the beach, the pool and simply spending time outdoors. If you are looking to tone up or drop a few pounds and reach those goals you set for yourself in 2022, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of products that can kick start the process.

Naked Nutrition recently added to their already impressive lineup of products with the addition of a healthy treat, their lineup of cookies. The Chocolate Chip Naked Cookie is a quick, healthy, and delicious protein treat for any time of the day and will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth.. Freshly baked their cookies are gluten-free and made with defatted almond flour instead of traditional wheat. With 10g of grass-fed whey protein, only 200 calories, and only 1g of sugar in each cookie and they are also soy-fee, GMO-free, no high fructose corn syrup. You can also choose from oatmeal raisin, sugar, as well as naked chocolate or peanut butter protein bars.

For more information, visit: Naked Nutrition

For the body, 14 Day Detox Tea is designed to cleanse and purify your inner body, help to boost metabolism & naturally suppress your appetite. The delicious cuppa – a superfood, nutritional blend of green tea, ginger root, and pomegranate – helps relieve bloating and increase energy levels for the day ahead.

For the face, Double Detox balances the skin while fighting excess oil and blemishes. In just 10 minutes, nourish your skin with the powers of a natural, lightweight formula that’s packed with clean ingredients.

14 Day Detox

Garcinia Cambogia : acts as an appetite suppressant and helps block fat forming enzymes

: acts as an appetite suppressant and helps block fat forming enzymes Green Tea : helps with fat loss and is also a power antioxidant

: helps with fat loss and is also a power antioxidant Ginger Root: known to be an anti-inflammatory as well as settle the stomach

known to be an anti-inflammatory as well as settle the stomach Cruelty-free

Gluten-free

SRP $14.95

Find it on baebody.com

Find it on Amazon

Double Detox

Purifying and cleansing mud-meets-gel face mask

A non-drying formula that helps control shine

Powered by Charcoal, Kaolin Clay and Zinc

Oatmeal and Aloe Juice leave skin feeling balanced & mattified

For combo, oily and acne-prone skin

SRP: $9.95 (single) $19.95 (variety gel mask 3-pack)

Find it on baebody.com

Find it on Amazon ( in variety gel face mask 3-pack)

If you are looking for some healthy energy on the go, Pureboost is an easy and tasty way to boost your energy. PureBoost is a clean, immune-boosting energy mix with no sugar, no sucralose and no crash. Bursting with immune supporting electrolytes, vitamins and minerals like B12, Elderberry, and 1200 mg of Vitamin C. Purchase on website here, Amazon here.

These days looking for some additional immune support is a must and an easy way to get that done is with FeelGood Superfoods. FeelGood Superfoods Immune Support Shots make it easy to get essential vitamins for immune support, and fruits and vegetables that do not require refrigeration. They were awarded “Shot Product of the Year” by Mindful Awards. Purchase on website here, Amazon here.