Win-Win Entertainment Teams Up With Mondays Dark on January 24th

Win-Win Entertainment Teams Up With Mondays Dark

Win-Win Entertainment will be the first nonprofit to partner with Mondays Dark in 2022, on Monday, January. 24,2022 Twice a month, Mondays Dark gathers special guests at The Space to raise money and awareness for local Las Vegas charities. Hosted by Mark Shunock, guests can expect laughs and entertainment while raising $10,000 in 90 minutes to support Win-Win Entertainment.

Mark Shunock

This Mondays Dark will be anything but “Toxic,” as the theme for the Win-Win Entertainment event will be “We Freed Britney.” Audiences will be shouting “Gimme More” when entertainers from across Las Vegas perform the music of Britney Spears.

Jeff Civillico

“We are excited to partner with Mondays Dark and the local entertainment community to raise funds which will help us continue to make a difference in the lives of kids across the country,” said Win-Win Founder Jeff Civillico.

Win-Win Entertainment

Win-Win Entertainment is a national nonprofit based in Las Vegas that brings smiles to kids in hospitals by arranging in-person and virtual visits from entertainers, athletes and celebrities.

Since the onset of COVID restrictions, all Win-Win Entertainment performances have been virtual which has allowed more entertainers to reach more children in 17 hospitals across the United States. Win-Win Entertainment is 100% volunteer-based. The organization has no paid staff, and all performers donate their time and talent. For more information, check out Win-Win Entertainment.

TICKETS

Tickets to the January 24 Mondays Dark performance benefitting Win-Win Entertainment can be purchased at at Mondays DarkTickets.Ticket prices start at $20 per person. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, as seating is limited. The event will also be streamed online at Mondays Dark Win-Win. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event begins at 8 p.m. The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court in Las Vegas near Polaris and Harmon. at Mondays DarkTickets.

Mondays Dark and The Space

As Las Vegas’ premier entertainment community and the city’s most anticipated fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock’s goal was to provide the community a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity, Since its launch, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 100 local charities and raised more than $1.5 million, one event at a time, one ticket at a time.

For additional information on The Space or Mondays Dark, visit The Space or Mondays Dark and follow us on social media @thespacelv or @mondaysdark.

The Space is Vegas’ Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 3,000 square foot of raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, rehearsal studio, a podcast recording studio and a piano bar with unique views of The Strip. Since opening, The Space has hosted Tony-award winners, Grammy-award winners, private parties, comedy showcases, fashion shows to birthday parties.