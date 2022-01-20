Indulge in Valentine’s Day Specials and Events at Caesars Las Vegas Resorts

Spread the love

Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts are celebrating Valentine’s Day with an array of delectable dining options, captivating attractions, sweet spa specials, wondrous wedding offers and exciting entertainment for lovers to enjoy

DELECTABLE SPECIALS FOR TWO

The Cromwell

Giada courtesy Caesars

With its feminine touches and ambient lighting, GIADA at the Cromwell will set the mood for love this Valentine’s Day. Guests are invited to indulge in celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ California-Italian fare while taking in spectacular views from the center of the Las Vegas Strip. GIADA will offer a delicious tasting menu for couples to enjoy for $140 per person. The menu will feature an appetizer including wood-fired oyster, anise butter, fennel crystals, Golden Osetra caviar, parmesan cornetto, tomato crème fraiche, crab cake arancini and lemon-basil aioli. Secondi options include a choice of Tartufo potato gnocchi made with morel mushrooms, fava flowers and shaved truffle or red velvet fettuccini made with wagyu chocolate bolognese and candy stripe beets. Entrée options with a choice of a prosecco poached lobster with honey crisp-potato gratin and roasted apple butter or oak-grilled bone-in filet with vanilla parsnip-potato puree, Barolo crust and balsamic pearl glaze. Guests can enjoy a sweet dessert with the choice of chocolate fondant with molten espresso chocolate center and white coffee stracciatella gelato or strawberry amore with Tahitian vanilla bean mousse, strawberry jam and almond chiffon.

Bugsy & Meyers Steakhouse Photo courtesy Caesars

Flamingo Las Vegas

Bugsy and Meyer’s Steakhouse will set the mood for old-school romance this Valentine’s Day. The restaurant will serve a prix fixe menu, at $198 per couple. The experience will begin with a sparkling wine toast and appetizer options of crab cake, lobster bisque soup, chopped salad or Caesar salad. Entrée options include a choice of a 32-ounce dry-aged prime tomahawk ribeye, roasted rack of lamb or Mediterranean-style whole branzino. Guests can also choose two sides – options include mac and cheese, Yukon gold potato purée, asparagus or seasonal mushrooms. To end on a sweet note, guests will enjoy a strawberry parfait and chocolate mousse, topped with light strawberry marmalade, rose petals and fresh strawberries.

HARRAH’S LAS VEGAS

Ruth Chris Steakhouse will delight guests with a celebratory three-course menu for two for $200. Starter options include mozzarella and heirloom tomato salad or seafood chowder. Guests can enjoy a Surf and Turf entrée including 24-ounce cut bone-in prime rib and 8-ounce charbroiled blackened lobster tail, served with grilled asparagus and Hollandaise sauce. For dessert, indulge in strawberry shortcake made with white chiffon cake, Bavarian cream, strawberry jam, strawberries and Champagne strawberry coulis.

Harrah’s Las Vegas award winning Oyster Bar and Grill will offer a few special selections to celebrate a day of romance. Guests can delight in delicious dishes including berry treasure salad with mixed greens, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette for $13.99; Oysters Kilpatrick made with fresh shucked oysters, crispy bacon and Worcestershire sauce starting at $19.99; and parmesan-crusted scallops and risotto made with pan-seared scallops, parmesan cheese and asparagus for $29.99.

This Valentine’s Day, guests can begin their day with a romantic breakfast at Fulton Street Food Hall, the chef-driven marketplace. Lovers may indulge in the festive breakfast featuring strawberry red velvet pancakes topped with cream cheese icing and chocolate blossoms for $16.99.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar will spice Valentine’s Day up with a prix fixe menu for two to share for $85. This delectable menu will include dishes such as drunken shrimp cocktail made with jumbo poached shrimp served with “Bloody Mary” cocktail sauce; green wedge salad including romaine hearts, diced cucumber, marinated grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, feta cheese, pita chips and lemon-tahini Vinaigrette; 16-ounce mustard and peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak made with a cast iron crust, balsamic glazed onions, roasted herb-fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus; and Guy’s Cheesecake Challenge including half a marbled cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels and hot fudge.

The LINQ Promenade

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer specialty menu items for Valentine’s Day. The renowned restaurant invites guests to enjoy crab cakes served with natural sea salt chips, remoulade, choice of one sauce and a drink for $21.99. For a sweet addition, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will also offer cookies and cream cheesecake pops for $8.99.

Virgil’s Real BBQ will offer dine-in and to-go Valentine’s Day specials for two. The dine-in surf and turf menu for two includes a 32-ounce porterhouse and two shrimp skewers, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and cornbread for $99. For a night in, guests can order the Smokin’ Love Feast to-go menu featuring Trainwreck fries, Pigout Platter including barbecue chicken, Texas beef brisket, Carolina pulled pork and Memphis style pork spare ribs, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, homemade cornbread and chocolate cake for $105. These offerings are available on Feb. 11, 12 and 14.

Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop invites guests to sweeten Valentines Day with a Sundae with a sundae. Guests can enjoy the Presidio Passion sundae with vanilla ice cream, layered with strawberry and Ghirardelli hot fudge, topped with more delicious hot fudge, whipped cream and a chocolate-dipped strawberry. The sundae is available with non-dairy organic vanilla coconut ice cream from Coconut Bliss for an additional $1. This item is only available for a limited time.

Honolulu Cookie Company will offer its 2022 Valentine’s Cookie Collection including a classic signature shortbread flavor and a limited-edition ruby dipped macadamia flavor.

CAPTIVATING ATTRACTIONS Love is in the air at the tallest observation wheel in North America, High Roller at The LINQ Promenade. Lovebirds can celebrate Valentine’s Day with 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip to proclaim their love from the top of the world. To purchase tickets, visit here .

Paris is know as the city of love and romance. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than admiring gorgeous Strip views on the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas? One of the city’s premier romantic spots at 46 stories high, the Eiffel Tower is a half-scale replica of the famous Paris, France landmark. To purchase tickets, visit here

SWEET SPA SPECIALS

Caesars spa Photo courtesy Caesars

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time for couples to relax and reconnect together at the spa.

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace will offer remarkable specials for Valentine’s Day and throughout the month of February. Guests can enjoy the Sweet Strawberry Crush Massage and Hugs and Kisses Facial to relax and rejuvenate together. To book a treatment, please visit here .

Sweet Strawberry Crush Massage ($690 per couple for 80 minutes) – Couples can enjoy this sweet massage for Valentine’s Day. The massage begins with a caramel milk to smooth the skin and reveal a healthy glow. Then, guests may experience a generous application of strawberry smash moisturizer while enjoying a scalp and foot massage. The comprehensive journey will conclude with a full body massage that will help lock in the sweet strawberry cream leaving skin soft, dewy and richly fragrant.

Hugs and Kisses Facial ($250 per person for 50 minutes) – This facial celebrates beauty and enhances the skin with love. After the face, neck and décolleté are gently exfoliated, a Knesko Skin Rose Quartz collagen face mask helps calm, hydrate and smooth the skin. The luxurious mask is infused with hyaluronic acid, marine collagen and vitamin C, leaving the skin glowing. Couples looking for a relaxing looking for a relaxing Valentine’s Day can visit The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas and choose any massage or facial for side-by-side services in a couple’s suite. Couples’ massages include Champagne and chocolate to take home. Couples’ services are an upgrade of $20 per person. To book a treatment, visit here .

WONDROUS WEDDING AND PROPOSAL OFFERINGS

Flamingo Las Vegas, known for its picturesque wedding venues on the Las Vegas Strip, features four romantic ceremony settings. The three outdoor locations are surrounded by swaying date palm trees, lush gardens and cascading waterfalls, while the indoor chapel incorporates a blossoming garden theme with a stunning glass chandelier in the center. As February is Wedding Month in Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas has created a new Viva Love Stories Package (available for weddings through the end of February 2022) starting at $1,449. For more information or to book, please visit here .

This new wedding package includes

Personal dedicated wedding coordinator and planner

Private bridal waiting area

Wedding ceremony

12 rose bridal bouquet and a groom’s rose boutonniere

Maid of Honor and Best Man floral

30 minutes photo time with a professional photographer

Ceremony video with digital HD download and a $150 photo credit

Music playlist of choice (four selections)

Sand ceremony with choice of two sand colors

Marriage certificate holder

A bottle of Champagne and official chapel toasting glasses

Garden Chapel Photo courtesy Caesars

The iconic Caesars Palace offers two enchanting outdoor gardens around a five-acre pool oasis and three stunning indoor chapels for a luxurious Valentine’s Day wedding. Surrounded by tropical palm trees, a blooming floral landscape and Roman architecture, the Venus Garden is a beautiful location featuring a relaxing koi fishpond, a fountain and a unique stone-tiled aisle. The elegant Juno Garden boasts tropical landscaping, palm trees and lush foliage. Additionally, the indoor Classico Chapel is one of the largest wedding chapels on the Las Vegas Strip. In honor of Wedding Month, Caesars Palace has launched the Forever Happens Here Package, available for weddings beginning Feb. 1, 2022. For more information and to book, please visit here .

The new package starts at $3,000 and includes:

Three nights in a Premium Room at Caesars Palace

VIP hotel registration for the wedding couple

One hour of limousine service to the Marriage License Bureau

Hair and makeup service (same-day service)

Medium rose bouquet and boutonniere

Champagne toast (for up to 12 guests)

Professional pianist

Minister/Officiant of services

Professional photographer and videographer

Caesars wedding registry

Photo courtesy Caesars

Guests may experience the same passion, excitement and ambiance of Europe’s most romantic city without going overseas. Paris Las Vegas offers the ideal atmosphere for a Valentine’s Day wedding proposal, with authentic replicas of iconic landmarks, cobblestone pathways and the street scenes of Paris and a 40-foot ceiling painted to emulate the Parisian sky over the casino floor. The Parisian-themed resort offers the Eiffel Tower Proposal Package for an epic surprise. To book, visit here .

The proposal package includes the following

A proposal in the most memorable setting, the Arc de Triomphe with the Eiffel Tower in the background outside Paris Las Vegas

The moment will be captured through 30 minutes of professional photography and a photo print package, plus a $60 photo credit to purchase additional images

Half-dozen red roses

A bottle of Champagne and a half-dozen macaroons

EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT

Country lovers can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her Valentine’s Day weekend performances on February 11, 12 and 14 will feature special surprises for the holiday. Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency is a concert celebration of one of Las Vegas’ first female and country music headliners who has paved the way for other superstar residencies across the city. Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the high-energy production is a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Shania’s monumental catalogue of hits. For tickets, visit here .

Couples can gift a night of soul this Valentine’s Day for the upcoming John Legend “Love in Las Vegas” The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April. Guests can purchase the Date Night Table Package to surprise their partner with an amazing night at John Legend “Love in Las Vegas” for $400 per person. To purchase the Date Night package, visit here .

The package includes: