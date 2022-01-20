NAMM: January 20th thru 21st … FREE Live-Stream Event

Spread the love

Register Today, Believe in Music: Global live-stream event begins on January 20th …

The depth and breadth of the two day lineup is too much to list here, the following is merely a snapshot: Thursday 20th reveals The Future of the Industry, Music Education Policy Roadmap, 50 Years of Show Technology Evolution, Social Media, Video, and Digital Ads, Post-Covid Live Sound Tour Trends; and Friday 21st covers Music Lesson Programs, Understanding Music Rights and Revenue, Finding Your Fit: Careers in the Music Industry, NAMM Young Professionals Keynote: Yamaha’s Tom Sumner, and so much more …

NAMM’s FREE live-stream global gathering, Believe in Music, honors all that bring music to the world including Believeinmusic.tv, which is a mix of professional education, comprehensive programming, and digital marketplace with interactive brand pages. The believeinmusic.tv also allows for live chat with exhibitors, and select sessions will be available live and on demand from Friday 21st through Sunday 23rd.

Additionally, Believe in Music 2022 tabs along their menu bar are as follows: Brands, Products, Believe TV Live, Schedule, Photo Booth, Meet Attendees, Jobs, Speakers, My Event, Donate, and Message Boards. Furthermore, there will be artist’s interviews, industry discussions, and live musical performances from around the world.

Believe in Music 2022 is a must participate, dream come true event that you will not want to miss … Register Today Event dates are: Thursday, January 20th and Friday, January 21st 2022 …