Cabo Wabo Cantina to Host Tailgate Fiesta on Super Bowl Sunday 2022 in Las Vegas

Tackle the Big Game at Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Shops Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink viewing party on Sunday, February. 13, priced at $250 per person, plus applicable fees.

Cabo Wabo Nachos

The Big Game fiesta will include tailgate-style favorites such as homemade guacamole and chips, signature Cabo Wabo nachos, chicken wings, macaroni and cheese, carne asada and chicken sliders, and churro and brownie bites, among others. Cabo Wabo’s all-you-can-drink premium bar will offer house margaritas, handcrafted cocktails, and draft and bottled beers.

The highly anticipated football game will be displayed on flat-panel, big-screen TVs, visible throughout in the cantina. TV screens include: a 200-inch video grid; 200-inch projection screen; a 110-inch high-definition TV; two 80-inch high-definition TVs; and 25 75-inch high-definition TVs. Reservations to watch the Big Game in Cabo Wabo’s private upstairs lounge, The LOFT, are also available.

Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 702-385-2226.

About Cabo Wabo Cantina

Awarded “Best Tequila Selection” in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas features Strip-side patio views and plenty of booze. Sammy Hagar’s hard rockin’ cantina combines the laid back, beach town vibe of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip.

Blending coastal Mexican and Tex Mex cuisine, the menu offers a tantalizing mix of flavorful food and killer cocktails. Favorites include Sammy’s tequila shrimp, pork carnitas tacos and beef short rib enchiladas. Cabo Wabo is open from 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday through Monday and 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. Friday – Monday and includes more than a dozen selections including the signature CW Benedict Omelet and brioche French toast.

Cabo Wabo Cantina is home to one of the most popular happy hours on the Strip with half-off select appetizers, regular margaritas, sangrias and draft beer from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information about Cabo Wabo is available at Cabo Wago , by calling 702.385.2226, or by following Cabo Wabo on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Photos courtesy of Wicked Creative