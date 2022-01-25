PRISCILLA PRESLEY TO TAKE THE STAGE AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA, APRIL 8—10

Spread the love

The iconic Priscilla Presley will take the stage at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa inside the Showroom for three nights, April 8 -10 at 7:30 p.m. Fans in Las Vegas will enjoy an intimate evening with Priscilla sharing personal stories, never-before-seen videos and a live question and answer session. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now at Priscilla Presley tickets. Limited meet and greet opportunities are also available.

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley portrayed Jenna Wade on the most successful evening soap-opera style television drama of its time from 1983-1988. “Dallas” was seen by over 300 million viewers worldwide every week. The show, set in the Texas city of its title, chronicled the adventures and exploits of the Ewing family saga. Presley became an instant audience favorite. During her five years on that top-rated television series, she generated mass audience appeal, becoming one of the show’s most popular leading ladies.

Presley then displayed her considerable comedic talents in the box office smash “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”, then reprised her role in “The Naked Gun 2½” and “The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”.

She has starred in the movie “Breakfast with Einstein” as well as the Showtime original movie “Haley Wagner Star,” a family-themed movie with a valuable message for young teenagers.

She also guest starred on television’s “Melrose Place” and “Touched by an Angel. ”As a direct result of her appearances, the programs enjoyed their highest rated episodes in their seasons. In addition, Presley guest starred in back-to-back episodes of the award-winning ABC Television comedy series “Spin City.”

In 1979, Vernon Presley appointed Priscilla to succeed him as a co-executor of the Presley Estate. She has since brought the Presley Estate from a burgeoning entity into a phenomenally successful organization consisting of the famous Graceland Mansion, a worldwide licensing program, merchandising, music publishing, and television and video projects.

In February 2005, EPE (Elvis Presley Enterprises) partnered with Bob Sillerman and CKX Entertainment to build and extend the EPE brand worldwide. Presley sat on the CKX Board as a director. With that relationship dissolving in 2013, the company now partners with private company ABG (Authentic Brand Group) and its partners, to help with the expansion of Elvis’ popularity globally.

Presley continues to be a steward of the Elvis Presley legacy. She recently served as an executive producer and was closely involved in the creation and development of two No. 1 Elvis Presley albums and a sold-out UK & European Live arena concert tour. The first album “If I Can Dream,” featured a collection of handpicked classic Elvis vocals embellished with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s backing, providing the full orchestra sound that Elvis always wanted for his stage performances. Released in October 2015, the album debuted at number one in the United Kingdom and Australia and it was a staple at the top end of the Official Albums Charts in the UK, Australia and New Zealand for several weeks. The album sold more than one million copies in the UK alone, and was the second biggest new release of 2015, behind only Adele.

As a follow-up to this phenomenal number one album came “The Wonder of You.” Released in October 2016, “The Wonder of You” shot straight to the top of the official album charts in the UK, beating off latter day artists including Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga to take the number one spot after a hugely exciting chart battle. In so doing, it also gave Elvis a staggering, record breaking 13th UK number one album-which sees him become the single most successful solo artist in UK history.

In November 2016, following the success of these two number one albums, Elvis returned to the UK and 10 European cities for a sold out, live concert arena tour. The live show, which received rave reviews from fans and media alike, featured Elvis on the big screen backed by a full symphony orchestra performing songs from these two hit albums and also included a special personal appearance by Priscilla Presley.

In keeping with the integrity of the original Colonial Revival architecture of Graceland and Elvis’s individual style, Priscilla actively oversaw the design elements for The Guest House at Graceland, a new hotel which opened in Memphis in Fall 2016.The property marked the largest hotel project in Memphis in nearly 100 years and has helped infuse additional economic prosperity in the city as well as offer a new cultural experience for its visitors.

In 2018, Priscilla served as an Executive Producer of the highly acclaimed HBO documentary film “Elvis Presley: The Searcher.” Presley currently serves as an Executive Producer on the Sony/Netflix animated series “Agent King.” The story fulfills the dream of Elvis always wanting to be a federal secret agent.

Born in New York, her father’s career as an Air Force officer enabled the family to travel extensively. She attended high school in Wiesbaden, West Germany, where she met her future husband, Elvis Presley. Although Presley and Elvis divorced in 1973, they remained very close until the time of his death.

Presley performed as the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Wimbledon Theatre in 2012-2013 and at the Manchester Opera House 2014-2015. She returned in 2016-2017, playing the Genie of Lamp in Aladdin at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

Presley has been an Ambassador of the Dream Foundation for the past 25 years, helping to fulfill the dreams of adults battling terminal illnesses. She has also worked closely with the Humane Society of the United States and has spent time in DC to lobby Congress to pass the “Prevent All Soring Tactics” (PAST Act) bill that will strengthen enforcement of the 1970 Horse Protection Act. She has a strong affection for all animals and when visiting Graceland, she can often be found in the stable on the property visiting horses she helped rescue.