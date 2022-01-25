THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES THE CHINESE NEW YEAR 2022 IN ROARING STYLE

Spread the love

The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas is celebrating Chinese New Year 2022 with extravagant décor, culinary and cocktail offerings, a lion dance to bring in the new year and more.

YEAR OF THE TIGER MARCHES INTO THE WATERFALL ATRIUM

Dragon that spans 18 feet adorns the infinity pond in the waterfall atrium at The Venetian

The Venetian Resort’s waterfall atrium and gardens have been transformed for the Lunar New Year. The resort’s floral and horticulture team worked with artisans and a feng shui master to create the Year of the Tiger installation, which features a tiger that stands 10 feet tall, is 13 feet long and weighs 1,500 pounds. Guests looking to take home a smaller version can visit any of the resort gift shops for a plush version.A team of 12 designers and gardeners worked for seven days to bring this installation to life.

“Chinese New Year is such a special event to our guests that constructing and designing a scene that’s not only authentic, but in grand Las Vegas fashion, has always been important,” said Dana Beatty, executive director of floral operations for The Venetian Resort. “We really pay attention to the details and take into account specifics to bring luck in 2022, but, more than all, we aim for it to be a spectacle our guests will never forget.”

RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH A TRADITIONAL LION DANCE

Palazzo Lobby

The Venetian Resort will officially kick off Lunar New Year with a ceremonial lion dance and eye ceremony on Tuesday, February 1, at 3 p.m. The auspicious dance begins at The Venetian’s porte cochere and winds its way through The Venetian lobby and casino, stopping in the waterfall atrium before continuing through The Palazzo casino and lobby. This exciting event features a parade of dancers and drummers in authentic costumes.

TOAST TO THE TIGER

Chinese New Year Cocktails from The Cocktail Collective

From January 30 to February. 12, celebrate Chinese New Year at one of the bars of The Cocktail Collective. Each one will be offering its own specialty cocktail for the holiday.

The Dorsey

Lunar Lantern

Remy VSOP, Benedictine, angostura, lemon

Electra Cocktail Club

Tiger Blossom

Remy VSOP, lemon, simple syrup, strawberries

Rosina

Spicy Longevity

Remy VSOP, all spice, lime, ginger

A BOUNTY OF CULINARY DELIGHTS

Mott 32 Dining Room

Signature Iberico Pork at Mott 32

Mott 32, with its award-winning Asian cuisine, is offering a special menu to celebrate Chinese New Year. The four-course menu includes abalone fish maw soup, steamed European seabass, Wagyu beef and more. This menu is only available Jan. 28 through February 5.

Majordomo Meat and Fish – Dining Room

Chef David Chang’s Majordomo Meat & Fish is featuring a traditional dish with a Chef David Chang spin. Longevity Lo Mein is said to encourage fortune and longevity in your life. This must-have dish features lobster and bok choy, tossed in chili oil and fresh ginger, with crispy garlic sprinkled on top.

The signature CrazyShake™ milkshakes from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer have reached worldwide acclaim. The Year of the Tiger CrazyShake is an almond cookie shake with a vanilla frosted rim with gold and red Sixlets, topped with a Chinese New Year almond ice cream cookie sandwich, red and gold sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a cherry. This Year of the Tiger CrazyShake is only available February 1 – 12.

For all Chinese New Year offerings visit Venetian Las Vegas.

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT GRAND CANAL SHOPPES

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort has several festivities planned to celebrate Lunar New Year including photo opportunities, entertainment and a gift with purchase offer.

Traditional fan dancers will perform at Grand Canal Shoppes daily from February 1 through February 6. Guests can revel in the holiday spirit at the 11th Annual Chinese New Year in the Desert celebration on Thursday, February 3, which includes performances and a traditional lion blessing and dance.

Find out more at Grand Canal Shoppes

Photos courtesy The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas