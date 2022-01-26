Celebrate Super Bowl LVI with Caesars Rewards Las Vegas Resorts

Spread the love

Food and beverage packages available at Caesars Super Bowl Food

As a Casino Sponsor of the National Football League, Caesars Rewards Las Vegas Resorts is celebrating Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13th with an array of packages. The game plan includes exclusive food and beverage packages at renowned sportsbooks, noteworthy bars and lounges, and poolside.

For a selection of some great spots on the Las Vegas Strip to catch game day festivities in the center of the action, check out the following:

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet on a winning combination of fun and action at the best Las Vegas sportsbooks. Celebrate in comfort and style with a variety of beverage packages at Caesars Race & Sportsbook with convenient locations at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and The Cromwell. Don’t miss out on the all-new, stadium-style fan experience and VIP beverage packages for Super Bowl LVI at Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace.

Sports fans can also bet on their favorite sports anywhere in Nevada when they register for the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app at any Caesars Sportsbook location. The Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app integrates the industry-leading loyalty Caesars Rewards program, to deliver on the Caesars promise of treating every sports bettor like royalty. Every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships.

Spots to Score Big

Flamingo Pool

GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas – Make a splash for the big game with individual, cabana and daybed food and beverage packages. Daybed packages start at $1,462++, and cabana packages start at $3,528++.

Influence The Pool at The Linq Hotel + Experience

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience – Take in Vegas views and the big game at Influence. Individual food and beverage packages start at $347++, with cabanas for up to 12 also available. For a larger group, enjoy the newly renovated Game Room and upper deck area with a food and beverage package for up to 50 guests, starting at $9,266++. /

Caesars Palace – Cheer on your team while catching some rays at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis with the Neptune cabana package for up to eight guests, starting at $700++. To book a cabana package, visit Garden of the Gods Inside Caesars Palace, experience true VIP treatment at Alto Bar and VISTA Cocktail Lounge with Super Bowl LVI packages that include bottle service for two to eight guests.

Gordon Ramsey

You can enjoy the game at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill with “all you care to eat and drink” packages starting at $225++ per person.

The LINQ Promenade

The LINQ Promenade – The LINQ Promenade is the perfect place to catch the big game with a variety of food and beverage packages available at Brooklyn Bowl, Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar, Off The Strip Bistro + Bar, Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, Virgil’s Real BBQ and more.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Located at the heart of Planet Hollywood, Heart Bar offers beverage packages for four to celebrate Super Bowl LVI.

For a complete list of food and beverage packages, and to book, visit Caesars Super Bowl Food

Photos courtesy Caesars Rewards Las Vegas Resorts