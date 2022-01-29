Celebrations Abound in Multiple Las Vegas Area Venues for Super Bowl LVI

Spread the love

Football, half-time shows. commercials and celebrations…it’s almost Super Sunday. Check out this list of some fun options for food and football fun while watching the “big game” on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

Now with two locations

Mountain’s Edge – 7825 Blue Diamond Rd. #101

Henderson – 375 N. Stephanie St. #111

www.LuchadorLV.com



Feel like you’ve just won the championship belt with El Luchador’s game-day viewing party for the Big Game. Grab a seat in the new Henderson location’s expansive bar area or pop into the Mountain’s Edge location where Chef Aaron Bryan will be providing a selection of his So. Cal-style Mexican-American bites including chips and salsa, a variety of tacos, mini chimichangas and more with a drink selection of draft and bottled beer, well cocktails and wines by the glass for just $50 per person. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink packages begin 30 minutes prior to game time. Reservations are encouraged for both locations and can be done at www.LuchadorLV.com .





Distill and Remedy’s

All locations

www.distillbar.com or www.remedystavern.com

Kitchen is not open at Distill on Flamingo and Durango and Distill on Decatur.



Catch all the Big Game action in the comfort of locals’ favorite neighborhood bars Distill and Remedy’s. With 11 locations throughout the valley, locals will enjoy touchdown-worthy food and drink specials, watch the game on numerous HD televisions throughout the bar (there isn’t a bad seat in the house!) and tons of prize giveaways. Guests will nosh on food specials like Steak Nachos, Cheesy Bean Dip, Spicy Fried Pickles, Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders or Pig Candy ranging $5-$8. Additional Big Game specials include the Appetizer Platter with cheeseburger sliders, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and onion rings or the Bourbon Glazed Burger with an all-beef house blend burger topped with sriracha-candied bacon, house-made bourbon sauce, blueberry cream cheese with lemon garlic aioli and served with fries. Wash all the delicious food down with $15 buckets of beer, Jack Daniels and Ketel One $5 drinks, draft specials starting at $3 and more.





JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino

221 N Rampart Blvd.

https://theresortatsummerlin.com/



JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino celebrate the Big Game with casino-wide viewing and fun in the Pit, Slot Floor, Race & Sports Book and the Summerlin Room beginning at 3:30 p.m. Guests who make a $20 parlay bet in the Race & Sports Book will receive a complimentary commemorative t-shirt, while bingo fans can play the Big Game Bonus Ball and receive an extra $500 for a bingo on G-56. Slot players will receive 5X points on reels and video reels and 2X points on video poker 6 p.m.-midnight.



Market Place Buffet is the place to be to kick off the football madness. Beginning at 3 p.m. on February 13, guests 21 and older (with valid ID), can enjoy the buffet and open bar with select beer, wine and well drinks. The buffet will feature a special tailgate menu, in addition to their regular menu. For optimal viewing, additional televisions will be brought in to ensure guests are right in the action. The party at Market Place Buffet is first-come, first-served.



Guests who want to munch their way through the Big Game can enjoy specials at Earl Grey Café with $5.99 breakfast specials 6 a.m.-2 p.m., $7.99 afternoon slider specials 2-6 p.m. and all-day $4.99 Gingerbread Floats. Both Hawthorn Grill and Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles will open at 3 p.m. on game day and have appetizer specials. Starbucks and the Clubhouse Deli will have regular business hours.





Topgolf Las Vegas

4627 Koval Lane

www.topgolf.com/lasvegas or 702-933-8458





Topgolf Las Vegas is the ultimate watch party destination for the Big Game with some of the best seats on the Strip The venue boasts multiple seating areas on the venue’s second, third and fourth levels for fans to enjoy the game with friends and family, including the 120 climate-controlled hitting bays and The Yard main hub. Additional locations are also available for buyouts depending on your group size. Food and beverage service will run throughout the game featuring Topgolf favorites like the shareable Pretzel Board, wings, flatbreads, taco platters, and more. Seating starts at 2:30 p.m. and guests can make a reservation by contacting [email protected] or by calling 702-933-8458.





Honey Salt

1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

www.honeysalt.com or 702-445-6100



The popular Summerlin restaurant offers Super Sunday To Go as the perfect end to football season. Fans can get their favorite Honey Salt items in The Touchdown Package for $195 (feeds 6-8 fans), items include Summerlin Crudité Tray, Buffalo Wings, Backyard Beef Sliders, Biloxi Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders and St. Louis Ribs. Items are also sold individually. Guests also have the option to add a Midnight Rambler Cocktail Package for $39, with everything to make the classic Honey Salt cocktail. Guests can order by Saturday, February 12 at 2 p.m. and pick up on game day from 1:30-3 p.m. Additional information and ordering is available online at www.honeysalt.com .





Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Town Square Las Vegas (near the kids’ park)

www.sickiesburgers.com



With 30 television screens, 25 flavors of wings, 50 burgers and 50 brews – Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in the heart of Town Square is a great, high-energy spot to catch the Big Game action. Fans can watch the game from anywhere in the restaurant and munch on new limited-edition items that just hit the menu including Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Fritters with sweet corn, bacon, diced jalapeño, and cream cheese served with avocado ranch; Crispy Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges with spicy ranch dressing for dipping; Cauliflower Wings – battered cauliflower bites hand tossed in one of Sickies’ wing sauces including the new Korean BBQ and Hot Honey flavors; and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich – breaded and friend chicken breast tossed in Hot Honey Sauce on creamy coleslaw, topped with honey mustard and pickles. A boneless wing special will also be running featuring discounts on 6, 10 and 20 piece boneless wing orders. And if you feel like giving back in a delicious way, support a great cause and order the Wyatt’s Warriors Sickies Sammich featuring a breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, Sickies’ signature mac & cheese, and a spicy ranch dressing. $1 from every sandwich is donated to the local JDRF chapter. Walk-ins only.





Buddy V’s Ristorante

3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

www.buddyvlasvegas.com or 702-607-2355



All You Can Eat

Take your game day eats to the next level with a special $54.95 all-you-can-eat menu including Grandma’s Meatballs, Italian Hero, Hoboken Style or Buffalo Wings, Sausage & Peppers, and Tuscan Cheese Fries. A la carte options are also available. Available in the bar, private dining room and lounge only from 1:45 p.m.-final whistle. Must be 21 or over with valid ID.



Shake Shack

Four locations including The District at Green Valley Ranch, Downtown Summerlin, North Premium Outlets, Strip-side at New York-New York

www.ShakeShack.com



Staying in to catch all the sporting action? Order ahead from Shake Shack and let them cater your game-day bites. From the classic ShackBurger and crinkle cut fries to the Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites, and delicious Shakes, Shake Shack has something for everyone! Group orders are available for pick up or order delivery online.





Nacho Daddy and Flippin’ Good Chicken ∙ Burgers ∙ Beer

Downtown – 113 N 4th St.

West Sahara – Village Square 9560 W Sahara Ave.

The Strip – Miracle Mile Shops 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.

www.nachodaddy.com

Flippin’ Good – 505 Fremont St.

www.flippingood.com



Be sure to get all of your Big Game eats to go with full menus from both Nacho Daddy and Flippin’ Good Chicken, Burgers and Beer available via carryout or delivery. All locations are open with reservations. There is a $200 entry for the Nacho Daddy location on The Strip.

Photos courtesy PR Plus