Adriana Monique Alvarez – Walking Between The Worlds of Practical Business and Sacred Storytelling

Spread the love

There is something almost magical in the art of storytelling. Fictional or Nonfiction, biography to self-help book, authors pour themselves into each sentence on each page and spend painstaking time ensuring that the picture they are painting is translated clearly.

Adriana Monique Alvarez understands this and uses the practical side of business in tandem with the art of sacred storytelling to not only publish as founder of EMI Publishing, but also to teach women how to create six and seven figure publishing houses.

Women face censorship in many spheres and therefore it is no surprise that in publishing this is also a major hurdle. Adriana, seeing the need for change, seeing that there was a space, took up the mantle.

After a 7-year hiatus from the online world, Adriana logged back on to find the questions being asked: How do I write a book? How do I finish the task after the book is written? Publishing is complex. What should I do? It’s taking so long to be published. What should my next steps be?

In sitting to talk on The Rhonda Swan Show Adriana explained “I couldn’t look away. For whatever reason, I could not look away. And it bothered me that they could acknowledge there was a story, there was a message inside of them. And it was trapped there because of all the moving parts. And so I just started creating solutions. I started asking clients, if I created this, would you be willing to do it? And they just kept saying yes, and yes, and yes. And so in the first nine months, when I worked with 125 authors, I knew I was onto something.”

“Anytime that censorship is high, this tells us that we have to do things differently. And if we’re completely honest, the publishing industry has been ruled by men from the beginning. And my issue with this is not men. My issue is that women who enter that industry and who pitch and want to tell their story, they’re rejected eight times more than men are, their work is diluted, their voices changed. And when we have more female publishing houses, we have more women who go, you know, I wouldn’t want anyone to do that to me, so I’m not going to do that to you.” – Adriana.

The Rhonda Swan Show is ‘The Room’ for impactful, inspiring and educational conversations and interviews from those who have dared to follow their dreams, straight into the ears, minds and hearts of those with big ambition. That’s YOU!





Best Selling Author, International Speaker and World-Renowned Online Brand Strategist, Rhonda Swan is the Founder of Unstoppable Branding Agency and is dedicated to helping people turn their passions and dreams into a tangible and sexy reality.



Once we were wild, this is the time to re-wild ourselves. To return to our fierceness and truest form and expression as women, come be wild with us.

Watch Adriana Monique Alvarez on The Rhonda Swan Show here:



This Episode is jam packed with pure light along the leadership path.



Be sure to follow us over on Instagram, watch the video and find out more on the UBA website!





Article by DEZii