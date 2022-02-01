CELEBRATE LOVE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AT THE VENETIAN RESORT® LAS VEGAS

Spread the love

There are many unique and creative ways to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day at The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas. From a romantic gondola ride, sharing a Crazyshake® — to saying “I do” in the chapel and sipping Champagne in the romantic Rosina Cocktail Lounge, guests have many ways to celebrate at one of the most romantic hotels in Las Vegas.

A romantic gondola ride

GONDOLA EXPERIENCE

Whether it’s a first date or a unique place to pop the question, nothing says romance like the gondola experience at The Venetian Resort. Guests can choose from an indoor ride, floating down the Grand Canal and under the bridges and balconies— or outdoor alongside the Las Vegas Strip. Each experience offers its own unique views and enchanting moments while being serenaded by a gondolier.

LOVE – TAKE A SELFIE

Love is in the air and at the waterfall atrium at The Venetian Resort. Take a selfie with your sweetheart in front of Laura Kimpton’s monumental sculpture that spells out LOVE with ruby red letters, which stands at 12 feet tall and collectively span 36 feet across.

SAY I DO

One of the most popular dates to tie the knot is February 14 and The Venetian Resort has several beautiful locations to say “I do” this Valentine’s Day. From a traditional chapel to the serene outdoor Venezia Gardens, or even gliding down the Grand Canal in the white wedding gondola, each venue can be personalized with romantic touches for a picture-perfect wedding.

SIP CHAMPAGNE

For the ultimate date night, celebrate love’s famous day in the Art Deco glamour of Rosina Cocktail Lounge. Press the Champagne call button for the quintessential Valentine’s Day Toast package featuring one bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries. Guests can also try the Champagne Cocktail Package, which includes chocolate covered strawberries and two French 75 cocktails topped off at your table with your own bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Reservations are recommended. Contact the Cocktail Collective.

ROMANTIC DINING

BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER

Nothing says love like sharing a Valentine’s Day CrazyShake® from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. From February 11 – 14, guests can enjoy this special red velvet cake batter shake that has a vanilla frosted rim, red and white sprinkles—and is topped with a slice of red velvet cake, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Bouchon

BOUCHON

One of the best French restaurants in Las Vegas, Bouchon by chef Thomas Keller, is creating a unique three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. Highlights include Terrine de Bouillabaisse made with poached lobster, seared salmon, scallops, swordfish wrapped in swish chard; Potage de Légumes, a roasted root vegetable soup with black truffles; Cote de Bœuf Braisée; and Gâteau de Forêt Noire, devil’s food cake with white chocolate mousse, brandied cherries and Chantilly cream.

Bouchon’s Joyeuse Saint-Valentin menu is $105 per person with an option to add a wine paring for $35 per person. Reservations can be made at Bouchon.

Brera Osteria

BRERA OSTERIA

BRERA osteria is bringing you love from Italy with a special prix fixe menu available February 11 – 14. The four-course dinner starts with Hokkaido scallop tartare, followed by veal sweetbreads ravioli and for the main course, Love Fish, North Sea cod with parmesan potatoes—and a white chocolate souffle for dessert. Reservations can be made at Brera Osteria.

Tres Leches Cake

CHICA

Specializing in the flavors of Latin America, Chef Lorena Garcia has created a unique passion filled menu at the newly reopened and redesigned CHICA. The prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu is $99 per person and features the CHICA seafood platter, filet mignon or salmon; and for dessert, a choice of the CHICA Seduction, a chocolate chili truffle tart with rose sorbet, pop rocks and candied rose, or a delicious piece of the Tres Leches Cake with toasted meringue, exotic fruit and passion fruit sorbet.

Also, on the menu for Valentine’s Day only, the Instagram-worthy Burning Love dessert. A take on CHICA’s flaming skull dessert, this red chocolate skull is ignited tableside and melts into a chocolate lava cake complete with a side of strawberry horchata ice cream. Reservations can be made at CHICA at The Venetian Resort

MAJORDŌMO MEAT & FISH

Majordōmo Meat & Fish by David Chang is ready for romance with Valentine’s Day specials that can be ordered a la carte or from a prix fixe menu. Options include a seafood platter for two, a 12-ounce prime chateaubriand and a steamed whole branzino. Reservations can be made at Majordōmo Meat & Fish at The Venetian Resort

MATTEO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Wine and dine with your sweetheart February 11 – 14 at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano with a special four-course menu that includes Maine lobster and spinach filled pasta, roasted dover sole or Mishima wagyu filet mignon and a dark chocolate mousse with raspberry coulis for dessert. Reservations can be made at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian Resort

YARDBIRD

Famous for their southern charm, comfort food and craft cocktails, Yardbird has what your heart desires on February 14 with Valentine’s Day specials, including fried chicken and caviar, surf and turf for two—and chocolate covered strawberry cheesecake. Reservations can be made at Yardbird at The Venetian Resort

Photos courtesy THE VENETIAN RESORT® LAS VEGAS