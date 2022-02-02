Super Bowl and Surf – A Match Made in Travel Heaven

Spread the love

With tens of thousands of people arriving to Los Angeles this month for Super Bowl LVI, there has never been a better time to plan a getaway to Huntington Beach. Located about 45 minutes south of SOFI Stadium, Surf City USA® makes for a relaxing coastal escape. You can still cheer on the Los Angeles Rams but do it comfortably from the confines of an ocean view room or suite.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

-Oceanfront resorts with pet-friendly amenities, spa treatments, swimming pools and some with their own surf butlers and surf concierges

-10 miles of sandy beaches including one exclusively for dogs

-Casual-to-upscale dining options including ocean view lounges and neighborhood pubs (ideal for watching the game)

-A walkable downtown filled with shops and home to the International Surfing Museum

-Hiking opportunities among the Bolsa Chica Wetlands preserve

-Classic beach bonfires, available on a first come, first-served basis, at one of 500 concrete rings

Places to Stay

This seaside chic resort features contemporary rooms and public spaces just steps from the Huntington Beach Pier. Adding even more convenience is Pacific City, a lifestyle center brimming with shops, restaurants and ocean view dining, located on the same breezy parcel as the resort. Enjoy on-site dining, lounging, spa services and one of the area’s most dog-friendly hotels.

Divided among two stunning towers, The Waterfront Beach Resort features a collection of plush rooms and suites that are stylish and modern boasting ocean views and subtle breezes. The cabana-laden pool and day beds are perfect places for lounging and sunbathing. There are also five culinary concepts including a rooftop lounge with sweeping ocean views plus a spa sanctuary for head-to-toe treatments. At night, enjoy a beach bonfire complete with s’mores.

This sprawling Spanish-inspired resort offers full-service amenities, including cabanas and beach activities with an award-winning spa and a pedestrian bridge that safely transports you from the resort to the beach. With several dining options, select rooms and suites with outdoor fire pits and an ideal locale with views of the Pacific Ocean, a stay at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa is a win-win during Super Bowl weekend.

Ocean Surf Inn & Suites: Casual, relaxed, and contemporary, travelers are immediately immersed in the laidback lifestyle that has come to define Huntington Beach. Located just steps from the beach with easy direct access, Ocean Surf Inn beckons surfers, vacationers, wanderers, and travelers seeking an authentic Orange County escape that is affordable and inviting.

Huntington Surf Inn: With the sound of pounding surf resonating throughout, the Huntington Surf Inn is a favorite with local and international surfing celebrities and is ranked among the top hotels on Trip Advisor. Recently remodeled, the inn features themes from HGTV Design Star Antonio Ballatore with amenities such as ocean views, sun decks, HDTV, microwaves, refrigerators, and free Wi-Fi. With mere steps to the beach, famed pier and downtown, everything needed for a seaside getaway is within walking distance.

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort: This boutique resort offers guestrooms with ocean views and sun decks with outdoor diversions, such as alfresco ping pong or enjoying the glow by a fire pit. Located just steps from Huntington Beach’s bustling Main Street and a sandal-toss from the shoreline, the best way to get around is by walking.

Places for Dining and Imbibing in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach offers an array of casual-to-upscale places to dine and cocktail. From chef-driven destination and family-friendly finds to restaurants that get two paws up from tail-wagging guests, there is something for every palate and price point.

Ocean Views: In Huntington Beach, meals are often paired with a fantastic ocean view. A few places to consider are Water Table at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, Tanner’s at Paséa Hotel and Spa, and Duke’s at the foot of the Huntington Beach Pier featuring the Barefoot Bar.

Raising the Bar: There are several toast-worthy places, including wine bars, breweries, lounges, pubs and even a distillery. Henry’s Uncorked, Golden Road Brewing, HQ Gastropub, The Bungalow and Surf City Still Works are just a handful of places shaking and stirring.

Pet-friendly: Many restaurants allow dogs to dine outdoors with their owners with Surf City Ale House, SeaLegs at the Beach and Fred’s Mexican Café being among just a few.

Surf City

How to Spend Your Time – Things to Do in Huntington Beach

Beaches: It goes without saying that some of Southern California’s best beaches are located within city limits. The shoreline stretches for 10 magnificent miles to include Huntington City Beach, Huntington State Beach, Bolsa Chica State Beach, Sunset Beach and Huntington Dog Beach where you can surf, body board, or just frolic in the waves. With more than 500 concrete fire rings—free to use and available on a first come, first-served basis–an evening beach bonfire is the perfect end to what was likely a perfect day.

Activities: Whether spending the time on the water or gravitating more towards land, there are several ways to stay active with kayaking, paddle boarding, disc golf, surf lessons and even horseback riding. Or explore the largest saltwater mash at Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.