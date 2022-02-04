Enjoy the Super Bowl in Los Angeles Without a Ticket

Spread the love

A ticket to the Super Bowl is well, a tough ticket. The majority of fans are either planning a party, grabbing some food at a local restaurant or cooking for guests. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few ways to enjoy the game without actually being at the game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Byrdie’s Rotisserie

Skip the stress of preparing the perfect spread and add Byrdie’s Rotisserie to the game day line-up. Football fans can order whole, half, and quarter rotisserie chicken that is extensively marinated and seasoned with a 13-spice blend by Chef Lior Hillel. To max out the spread add sides such as the rich and creamy, truffle mac & cheese, chicken fat roasted fingerling potatoes and the rainbow carrots with spicy gochujang and sesame. Available to order for takeout/delivery directly through Byrdie’s website or dine-in.

Byrdie’s

Cafe Gratitude

Café Gratitude has all plant-based football fans covered with delicious game day dishes, including the launch of Executive Chef Dreux’s NEW Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza! This vegan pizza is stacked with almond burrata, buffalo sauce, house-made marinara, and chopped escabeche, and is perfect for sharing with friendly ‘za fans!

Other shareable plates include Cafe Gratitude’s ‘I am Community’ Warm Rosemary Butternut Squash dip, ‘I am Sharing’ Nachos, and more to create an ideal Super Bowl feast. Fill the table with vegan menu favorites by ordering delivery or takeaway from Café Gratitude’s website.

Café Gratitude

Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Gracias Madre’s West Hollywood Beverage Director, Max Reis has everyone’s game day drinks covered this Super Bowl LVI. Angelenos can focus on the game with two artfully crafted canned cocktails available to-go to enjoy the moment the game starts. Crack open a couple of Micheladas, made with Gracias Madre’s signature Michelada Mix and topped with a Mexican Lager, and a splash of fresh lime, for a guaranteed touchdown with the friends and fam. Feeling Margaritas? Reis’ zero waste margarita is made with a house lime cordial to create a stable version of their cult favorite House Margarita, available to purchase canned to-go by combining with either tequila or mezcal, and water, and good for at least a month in the fridge.

Order those game-day drinks through Gracias Madre’s website or by calling 323.978.2170.

Tacos AF

Is it your turn to host the Super Bowl party? Fear not! Tacos AF has you covered with their ready-to-serve taco platter. For $150, customers can feed 15 of their guests with tasty salsas, and hours-long marinated meats! The perfect way to enjoy the big game without the pressure of cooking for large groups!

Tacos AF

Caribbean Haven

Ventura favorite, Caribbean Haven, will continue to offer their delicious wings! Customers can opt for Crispy Pineapple-Sugarcane, Jerk Chicken, or the classic BBQ breaded in their signature tamarind-pineapple barbecue sauce. Customers can call the restaurant directly to place their order.

Caribbean Haven

Superbowl Sunday is the second-largest food consumption day, right behind Thanksgiving. If you are staying home to enjoy the game or throwing a party, who better than Martha Stewart to help with the menu. For Superbowl Sunday, there are some premium, easy-to-prepare frozen dishes from Martha Stewart Kitchen that make hosting easy.

Current offerings include a variety of iconic Superbowl favorites such as Pigs in a Blanket, Macaroni & Cheese Bites, Tomato Tartlets, Goat Cheese Hors D’oevres, Leek & Cheese Bread Pudding Bites, Uncured Bacon, Onion & Cheese Tart and Mini Spinach Quiche. Be sure to leave your guests impressed with Martha’s Baked Brie with brown sugar, apples and pecans.

Pigs in a Blanket from Martha Stewart

The new brand of retail food products from Martha Stewart is now available in over 10,000 Grocery and Retail stores nationwide. Find a store near you at MarthaStewartKitchen.com.