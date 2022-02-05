GOT THOSE 2022 VALENTINE GIFTS FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE?

Spread the love

There must be something that’s just right for the man in your life – right? I went on a search and here are a few items I found. (And some are for women as well.)

AUGUST + MONROE

August +Monroe has some good interesting items for both men and women. I tried the 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage myself and was pleased with the results. It is medicine, not makeup and can be used as a concealer or nighttime spot treatment to hide and heal blemishes. It is Vegan and plant-based and dermatologist tested and approved. It isn’t the most romantic gift, but it is practical for sure. Check them out at August+Monroe

BROKEN TOP BRANDS

Broken Top Brands is a company that offers hand-crafted sustainable and eco-conscious luxury bath, body, and home products. Broken Top utilizes only natural and organic materials. They are sourced to be renewable and recyclable, free of parabens and gluten as well as vegan. I like their candles. They incorporate all-natural cotton and cotton core wicks that are lead and zinc free. Each scent I sampled has its own unique expression. There are florals, fresh tones and woodsy scents. I think the men will appreciate the woody ones. Broken Top is loved by men and women alike. They also have some nice looking gift sets. I had my spouse put on some Birch Charcoal Man Spray and I found it quite pleasant. Learn more at BROKEN TOP BRANDS

FRESH CUT PAPER

Fresh Cut Paper has flowers for your guy. Ladies – You can send flowers to the man in your life and not worry that he will forget to water them and keep them fresh. Here’s a clever and reasonable price solution. Order a life-sized Pop-up flower bouquet from FreshCut Paper. The gift arrives in a colorful 12” X 101/2” envelope. The recipient removes the contents and following simple directions will have the lovely bouquet standing within a minute. The bouquet is 100% recyclable and will last on and on. The company plants a tree for each bouquet sold. The brand is the brainchild of renowned designer and entrepreneur Peter Hewitt whose creations have graced the Museum of Modern Art, Disney, Revlon, and Crate & Barrel. Check out all the lovely bouquests for the women as well. See the selection at Fresh Cut Paper.

NOMATIC

Is it time for your guy to replace that old toiletry bag? I got a Nomatic bag for my spouse. It comes in two sizes with plenty of functional compartments, including one for the toothbrush. It is water-resistant making it much easier to clean. The hanging strap is a plus and I appreciate the quality of the bag. And hey, get one for yourself while you are at it. visit Nomatic to learn more.

SHOWER STEAMERS by Cleverfy

Does your Valentine fellow know that showers don’t always have to be a quick clean and run. Help him appreciate the calming benefits of aromatherapy with Shower Steamers. He can choose from six fragrances with pure essential oils for a unique relaxing experience.

I tried one and then had my husband do the same. You just put the steamers in the corner of your shower where the splashing water can active the oils and voila – fragrance to enjoy. They are PETA-certified and Vegan and cruelty-free. A great way to take a few minutes to ease stress and anxiety. See the selection at Shower Steamers.

THE COMFY

He’s going to like this. The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket is a super warm and cozy solution for every day of the winter including Zoom meetings, Netflix evenings and even walking the family dog. It is 100% polyester so just toss it in the washer and tumble dry.

Give to to your fellow so he can stay warm and cozy when you aren’t there – or when you are. And they come in Disney, Marvel and Lucas Firm prints that he is sure to love. Check out the choices at The Comfy.