HEISENBERG – A ROMANCE OF A DIFFERENT COLOR

By Kathy Carpenter

Charlie Riendeau (Alex Priest) and Denae Steele (Georgie Burns) photgo by S. Maller

Welcome back to Scripps Ranch Theatre as they present “Heisenberg.” Written by English playwright Simon Stephens. Directed by Charles Peters. Based on the Heisenberg principle, the uncertainty principle. Where one can not measure the position and the speed of a particle at one time. A science based romance. Oddly captivating.

Forty two year old Georgie Burns comes upon seventy five year old Alex Priest in the forecourt of the St. Pancras railway station. Set in present day, London. Paths cross and two unlikely strangers meet. Alex, a butcher by trade, a happy but lost soul, and Georgie, a somewhat forward, off beat woman who works at a school. When Georgie moves in on Alex. he soon develops feelings. But is it all a game?

The setting has a few distractions. Two simple black wooden benches and a large black wooden piece of furniture to serve as the bed. No theatre magic or techniques. This was intentional as the audience is meant to focus on the characters, pure acting and emotions. An intimate encounter. A special bond between audience and story. Connection – something we as humans have been missing the past couple years. The show is a story of human dynamics wrapping us in a cocoon of can we exist happily just being, and not putting a label on everything. Coexisting together without certainty?

Charlie Riedeau, a brilliant actor, played the role of Alex Priest. He brought the perfect man of mystery to life. Denae Steele as Georgie Burns, used her talent to show us the many emotions of a not quite stable heroine, a true master at craft.

If you enjoy a plot that gives you pause to think. Why did these characters behave like this, and what would happen if? This is your show. Be drawn into a world beyond.

Strong language. Seventy-five minutes with no intermission. Masks and Vaccination or negative test results are being followed making theatre a safe place to escape to.

Heisenberg

January 28 – February 13, 2022

Scripps Ranch Theatre

Legler Benbough Theatre at Alliant International University

Box office 858.395.0573

ScrippsRanchTheatre.org

