2022 Valentines Day Gift Guide – Put a Smile on Your Loved Ones Face

Spread the love

Become a Lord or Lady with Highland Titles and Celtic Titles

INSTANTLY become a Lord or Lady! Highland Titles/Celtic Titles, two of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation, are offering couples everlasting gifts of Scottish and Irish titles, such as Laird, Lord or Lady, in exchange for souvenir plots of land on its Slievekirk Wood estate in Ireland or Glencoe Wood estate in Scotland! If your readers are looking for unusual, personalized and eco-friendly Valentine’s Day, titles are sure to be a gift couples will LOVE! The conservation program offers a creative approach to land conservation by selling small plots to help fund the rescuing of woodlands, tree planting, maintenance and acquisition of land at risk of development – ensuring it cannot be purchased or developed.

Starting at just $45 (Highland Titles), you can instantly download your title certificate. To further romanticize this unique and royal gift, Highland Titles/Celtic Titles also offer Couples Packages, granting lovebirds their very own side-by-side plots, making it the perfect “his and hers” gift for any milestone starting at just $75!

There are also options to have a full package sent to your home.

$60 (Celtic Titles starting price) Buy now!

Muddy Girl Pink 19″ Duffel or Range Bag

Muddy Girl has designed some amazing bags and accessories for every day fun. This 19’(in length,) duffel is designed with durable fabric. This versatile purple camo duffel bag is rugged enough for outdoors, as a range bag, or to be used as a travel bag. Among the features is a front top compartment and a side pocket; perfect for accessories.

$59.99 Buy now!

Valentine’s Day Chocolate And Cookies Gift Basket

What’s the best way to let someone know you care? Well, one way is with chocolate and cookies.

This popular gift basket is packed with red velvet cookies that taste just like a red velvet cake, decadent, chocolate-covered cherries, and layered chocolate & vanilla cream wafer sticks (perfect with coffee, ice cream, or both!).

Top it off with cinnamon & brown sugar kettle corn, fudge,and a keepsake magnetic closure box and you’re bound to win the affections of most lucky recipients.

$54.99 Buy now!

Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Cupid came this year with gifts for all those looking for love from Quince!

Quince’s products are perfect for any Valentines or Galentines Day! From snuggly blankets to silky pajamas or casual cashmere sweaters Quince was made by Cupid himself to ensure the best V-Day possible!

$50 Buy now!

Tabor Hill’s Rosé Lover Pack

With Valentine’s day around the corner, the search for the perfect wine to drink begins. Tabor Hills Winery has curated a wonderful three pack Rosé, that will surely please the person who you will be drinking with.

The pack includes: Round Barn Rosé – Pomegranates, Cherries, Dry; Tabor Hill Rosé – Strawberry, Citrus, Bright Fruit; Free Run Rosé – Strawberry, Red Currant, Kiwi

$49.99 Buy now!

Moonlight Jewels

Is your partner, friend, sibling, or co worker into crystals and setting their intentions? If so, give them the gift of love and positivity from Moonlight Jewels Co.! Each of their beautifully curated and packaged creations is enhanced by a unique and meaningful crystal chosen to soothe the soul and promote an ambiance of calm and relaxation. Choose from their crystal heart box, crystal infused candles, crystal heart shaped necklaces, & more!

$30 Buy now!

Coco Village Unicorn Ballerina – LILI

If you are looking for a sweet, magically plush toy to bring home for your loved one Coco Village has a wide, and amazing collection. Help your little ones express their imagination through fun play with these toys, or give it as a reminder, for your Valentine, of the joys of childhood. These adorable toys are made from the highest-quality fuzzy fabric that is ultra-huggable!

$29.99 Buy now!

Fresh Del Monte’s Pinkglow® Pineapple

Think “pink” by giving the gift of luxurious fruit to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Grown in the Costa Rican jungle, this exotic, pink pineapple is the perfect gift for the person who has everything and is sure to make them feel like royalty this Valentine’s Day. This exclusive product is produced in ultra-limited harvests, uniquely and specially grown by the expert growers at Fresh Del Monte and is found to be both juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple. The Pinkglow® Pineapple comes in its own novelty box with a certificate of authenticity –ideal during times of social distancing and for last-minute shoppers.

$29 Buy now!

Sassy Woof Berry in Love Bundle

Keep your pup in style this new year with Sassy Woof’s newest Valentine’s Day bundles! From I Woof you to Berry in Love let your pup strut around the neighborhood with their new harness, collar, leash, and more. Featuring a variety of sizes to match any dog, you’ll not want to miss out on the cutest new designs!

$27.99 Buy now!

OCA Energy Drink

Mix up the drink options for your Valentines Day events with OCA. OCA, a unique, plant-based energy drink powered by tapioca, is the perfect natural substitution to fuel you through the new year. It is organic, vegan, gluten free and low sugar – the perfect drink to keep you energized without needing a single cup of coffee. Unlike Coffee, OCA provides a long-lasting boost without the usual crash and burn.

The plant-based beverage is available in four flavors: Berry Acai, Guava Passion Fruit, Prickly Pear & Lime and Mango. OCA recently expanded and launched in over 2,000 Kroger stores across 40 states nationwide, strengthening its presence in the country following its 2020 debut.

$16.99 (6-pack) Buy now!

Cupcake Polish

Cupcake Polish creates super cool, must-have holographic nail polishes with special effects, unlike anything you can find at big box stores. The award-winning brand has made a name for itself in the nail industry by delivering a full spectrum of one-of-kind colors handmade in small batches by founder Sara Casey and her team in Dallas.

Buy individual colors or buy in bundles, and add a spark to any outfit!

$9+ Buy now!

WorthyKids – Alphabet Love

This new board book introduces the ABCs to little ones, while celebrating all the little moments that toddlers share with their loved ones from blowing bubbles, to exploring outside, to reading a book before bed. With cheerful, rhyming text and playful illustrations, Alphabet Love makes it easy to learn the ABCs, while giving you all the warm fuzzies.

This educational and sweet heart-shaped board book would be the perfect addition to any children’s Valentine’s Day gift.

$7.99 Buy now!

Un-Honey

Un-Honey is a completely natural and delicious plant-based replacement to Bee Honey that makes a great gift for the vegan on your holiday shopping list! Not just for vegans/plant based eaters, it is for anyone who cares about the ecological crisis that the absence of the Honey Bee would cause to the planet.

The Single Origin Food Co (SOFCO) worked with carefully selected farms to grow and craft single ingredient organic nectars (date, coconut, cane) that are incredibly tasty without any artificial additives or preservatives and mimic the taste and texture of honey. Un-Honey is packaged in the USA in glass bottles to encourage up-cycling and ensure purity, health, safety.

Available in three flavors at Sprouts stores nationwide in blonde (delicate & floral), amber (warm & fruity), copper (chocolatey & caramelly).

$7.09 Buy now!

NEW Valentine’s Day Push Pop

The new Valentine’s Day Push Pop makes the perfect candy gram! With two special flavors Strawberry and Watermelon, this Push Pop is sure to make a sweet surprise!

$1.00 Available in the stores nationwide

NEW Valentine’s Day Baby Bottle Pop

Spread the love with the new Valentine’s Day Baby Bottle Pop. Flavors include Strawberry and Tropical punch!

$1.00 Available in the stores nationwide

All images courtesy of companies listed in this guide.

Feature image by Element5 Digital on Unsplash