‘Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross’ to debut at Notoriety Live, Thursday, Feb. 10

Sarah Hester Ross returns to Noteriety Live in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 10 to launch an all-new show, “Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross.” The multi-talented musical comedian and TikTok star will host the alt-comedy variety show, which features viral sensations brought to audiences live on stage every other Thursday through March 24.
“Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross” will offer a rotating lineup of internet all-stars from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube including Tom McGovern award-winning Donald Trump impersonator John Di Domenico, Toiley T. Paper, Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler, Morgan Jay, Elisabeth Wykert, Austin Archer, Cearra Osullivan, Gwenna Laithland, Brian Moller, Christina Balonek, Scott D Henry, Charlie Quinn Starling and Playboy Manbaby’s Robbie Pfeffer, among others.
“I’m so excited to have this group of hilarious alt-comedy performers from the screen bring their talents together for live, in-person audiences,” said Hester Ross. “Every night will be different, and I can’t wait for fans and followers to see what we have in store.”
Hester Ross has been named “Best Comedian” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was featured on “America’s Got Talent.” In 2021, she launched “Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy” at Notoriety Live, where she recently recorded an upcoming comedy special.
The world-traveling entertainer can also be seen at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in the top-rated dueling piano show in Las Vegas.
“Viral LIVE with Sarah Hester Ross” performs at Notoriety Live Thursdays, February 10 and 24 and March 10 and 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale at Sarah Hester Ross shows.
