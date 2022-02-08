Adam Carolla Guests On The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV

Spread the love

As The Simonetta Lein Show continues its 4th season into the New Year of 2022, the show welcomes the hilariously talented, comedian, actor, radio personality, television host, NY Times best-selling author, and founder of his renowned podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show”, the one and only, Adam Carolla! Adam began his career on the nationally syndicated radio program LOVELINE with, Dr. Drew Pinksy, later moving to TV with Comedy central, co-creating hit series alongside Daniel Kellison and Jimmy Kimmel. In 2019, Adam began touring his new show, “ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED”. He joined Simonetta on the show, to discuss how he ended up working in radio, what it takes to create a long-term career in entertainment, and some of the biggest lessons he has learned along the way. Don’t miss out! 📺✨

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

Simonetta’s prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than 8 million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world.

Originally from the north of Italy, Simonetta modeled for Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy and Cosmopolitan while building a career as a renowned fashion influencer and spokesperson. She’s been a contributor for Vanity Fair Italy, La Repubblica, and La Voce Di New York, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Huffington Post. Her Book, “Everything Is Possible: A Novel About the Power of Dreams,” is a testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering her peers and herself.

