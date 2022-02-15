In The ‘Downton Abbey – A New Era’ Trailer The Dowager Lives On

Spread the love

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. The Dowager Countess Violet Crawley lives on.

Allen Leech stars as Tom Branson and Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / ©2022 Focus Features LLC

Kevin Doyle stars as Mr. Molesley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release.

Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Downton Abbey – A New Era, directed by Simon Curtis, will be released in theaters on May 20, 2022. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zacca.