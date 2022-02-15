March Madness 2022 – Las Vegas Turns into Hoops Heaven

Spread the love

March Madness is the pinnacle for any basketball fan and while you can attend tournament games throughout the country or take the action in at home, but nothing creates an atmosphere quite like Las Vegas. March Madness tips off this year on March 17th (the round of 64) , but when it comes to Las Vegas there is more to experience than just showing up to watch the games.

Splash Magazines Worldwide is going to help you make the most of your Las Vegas experience so that you can enjoy all of the nonstop basketball action, last second buzzer beaters and wagers galore all while finding the best places to enjoy cocktails, world-class food and the biggest televisions in the world

AZILO Ultra Pool (Courtesy Vox Agency)

SAHARA Las Vegas invites fans to catch all the basketball action on March 17 and 18 at its “Hoop Madness” viewing parties at the brand-new AZILO Ultra Pool and Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar. In addition, AZILO Ultra Pool—which features a 240-foot LED video wall and William Hill mobile sports betting—will offer exclusive group reservation options for basketball fans from March 19 through April 4.

Basketball fans can purchase VIP poolside viewing packages at AZILO Ultra Pool on March 17 and 18, including a six-hour select open bar for $100 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or an all-day select open bar package for $175 (9 a.m. to close). Both packages include expedited entry, all-day access to watch up to eight games at once on AZILO Ultra Pool’s enormous, high-definition video wall, complimentary poolside games such as beer pong and corn hole and access to heated pools and hot tubs. Meanwhile, a specially curated menu of game-day favorites from SAHARA Las Vegas Executive Chef Lyle Kaku will also be available for purchase.

In addition, guests at AZILO Ultra Pool can choose from a variety of group lily pad, day bed, table, cabana and bungalow reservation options from March 19 to April 4 from 10 a.m. to close, starting with a food-and-beverage minimum of $200. For hoops fans seeking a hotel stay at SAHARA Las Vegas, packages are available including a hotel room and general admission entry to “Hoop Madness.”

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar will also offer “Hoop Madness” specials on March 17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For a $250 food-and-beverage minimum per person, guests can enjoy all-day reserved seating at the bar as well credits towards delicious game-day fare, drinks and bottle service. All-day table reservations for groups are also available for a $600 minimum food-and-beverage spend. In addition, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar also offers fans easy access to William Hill sports betting inside the venue.

For additional information and to purchase a package, please visit saharalasvegas.com .

Without question, one of the best sports books in Las Vegas, is actually located in Summerlin, but Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is well worth the short ride or even better, it is an incredible place to stay. A breathtaking view of every game is available and there are plenty of options to eat and drink including the favorite of any beer drinker, Yard House as well as the beautiful Hearthstone. For more information, visit: Hearthstone

One of the newer venues that makes gameday an incredible experience is Tailgate Social inside of Palace Station. To read more about what the experience is like, visit: Splash Magazines. To book your table for March Madness, email: [email protected]